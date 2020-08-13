Selena Gomez Reveals Relationship Status in New HBO Max Cooking Show

Selena Gomez is a hit singer and former Disney Channel star who has been romantically linked to several high-profile men over the last decade. She recently launched a new cooking show on HBO Max called Selena + Chef where world-renowned chefs teach her how to cook. In the first three episodes, which dropped on Thursday, August 13, Gomez laments that she is single and seems to be a bit romantically challenge.

“Tell me how to find a good boyfriend,” Gomez quipped to Chef Ludo Lefebvre in the first episode. Then in the third episode, she confessed to Chef Candace Kumai, “I am struggling in [the romance] department.”

Here’s what you need to know about Gomez’s ex-boyfriends and dating history.

Gomez Dated Nick Jonas When She Was on the Disney Channel

Gomez began starring on The Wizards of Waverly Place in 2007 and it was through this Disney Channel connection that she met Nick Jonas, who was a fellow Disney star with his brothers Joe and Kevin. But the relationship was on the down-low at the time, something Jonas talked about in a 2018 interview with BBC Radio 1.

During the interview, the hosts played a message for Jonas from Gomez, which caused his heart rate to soar (their gimmick is that they hook up their guests to heart-rate monitors). He then explained what the message meant.

“This was at a time where my brothers and I were a boy band, and we were in Central Park,” he said. “And we were very private about our relationship and she was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together, I was like, ‘It’d be better if we stood about 25 feet apart.’ So it ruined her Central Park experience. So her and Taylor Swift — who was dating my brother Joe, but we never confirmed it — walked about 25 feet behind us as we walked through the park by ourselves.”

Their relationship did not last a very long time. In 2015, Gomez told Capital FM that it really was like “puppy love.”

“We were babies! We actually caught up the other day and it’s really fun to be able to do that,” Gomez told Capital FM. “That, to me, was like puppy love. It was very sweet. He’s lovely. I do have a love for him for sure.”

Jonas went on to marry actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018.

Gomez’s Most High-Profile Relationship Was With Justin Bieber

Gomez and fellow pop star Justin Bieber began dating in late 2010 and were on-again, off-again until early 2018. In 2011, Bieber told People UK that he loved Gonez because she makes him laugh, is “a really great person” and “has the best smile in the world.”

But their romance was tumultuous. They broke up numerous times over the years and then kept getting back together. But during their break-ups, Bieber was notorious for moving on to someone else rather quickly, so when they split for good and he got together with Hailey Baldwin almost right away, Gomez told Ryan Seacrest that she was used to it.

” I’ve actually experienced that a million times before and that’s the unfortunate part about what I do,” said Gomez. “It’s all very real to me and I’m sure it’s just entertainment for other people; but I think I had become numb to it and it would be stupid of me if I didn’t acknowledge what I had felt because it would be inauthentic and that’s everything I claim to be and do. … I know there are thousands of people … who have felt this feeling and it’s extremely real, and on top of the social media and everything, it doesn’t matter if you’re in my position or someone else’s because you’re always going to somehow find this negative space and that’s why I have to be careful and I just have to take steps back and just focus on what I’m doing and nobody else.”

Gomez Also Dated The Weeknd in 2017

Bieber wasn’t the only one having relationships during their break-ups. In 2017, Gomez dated fellow singer The Weeknd (given name Abel Tesfaye) for 10 months before splitting in October of that year.

When they split, an insider told People, “She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

The first three episodes of Selena + Chef are out now on HBO Max. After that, a new episode will be released every Thursday.

