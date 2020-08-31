Serial Killer’s Ex Thinks There Were More Victims

Between 2006 and 2016, Shawn Grate murdered five women in Ohio. He was not caught until a survivor managed to alert authorities. Ahead of the Investigation Discovery special on Grate called Evil Lives Here, here’s what you need to know about how one survivor led to his arrest and eventual death sentence by lethal injection, plus how his ex-girlfriend thinks there were actually more than five victims.

The Survivor Managed to Call 911 While Grate Slept

Shawn Grate: 911 Call from Woman Held CaptiveShawn Grate: 911 Call from Woman Held Captive 2018-04-20T22:10:31Z

In September 2016, a woman identified only as “Jane Doe” called 911. According to the Ashland Times-Gazette, the woman was kidnapped and repeatedly raped by Grate. When he was sleeping, she managed to take his cellphone and call the police, who rescued her and arrested Grate.

“I’ve been abducted … I’m in the bedroom with him … Please hurry, he’s got a taser,” said Jane Doe on the 911 call, which played on the ID special. “I’m scared, I’m afraid of waking him … Hurry, hurry.”

During the trial, the Jane Doe testified that she was there for two nights and that she was repeatedly assaulted throughout the two nights. She also described how she managed to call 911, how she had to “reach over him to try to find the phone” and “crawled down the length of the bed” to sneak away and call the police.

When Grate was arrested, two bodies were found in his house — Stacey Stanley, 43, was found in the basement, and Elizabeth Griffith, 29, was found in an upstairs closet. He confessed to three other murders and is currently on death row appealing his execution sentence.

His Ex-Girlfriend Thinks There Were More

‘It Was His Way Or No Way,’ Says Ex-Wife Of Convicted Serial Killer Shawn GrateAmber Bowman the former wife of recently convicted serial killer Shawn Grate, describes how they met, married, and quickly divorced. https://www.drphil.com Subscribe to Dr. Phil: http://bitly.com/SubscribeDrPhil LIKE us on Facebook: http://bitly.com/DrPhilFacebook Follow us on Twitter: http://bitly.com/DrPhilTwitter Dr. Phil uses the power of television to tell compelling stories about real people. The Dr. Phil show provides the most comprehensive forum on mental health issues in the history of television. For over a decade, Dr. McGraw has used the show's platform to make psychology accessible and understandable to the general public by addressing important personal and social issues. Using his top-rated show as a teaching tool, he takes aim at the critical issues of our time, including the "silent epidemics" of bullying, drug abuse, domestic violence, depression, child abuse, suicide and various forms of severe mental illness. 2018-05-25T16:59:20Z

Grate’s ex-girlfriend Christina Hildreth said in the ID special that she had unknowingly helped Grate clean up after his first murder — and she doesn’t think he only killed five women.

“I didn’t know he had killed anybody, I had no clue. But I helped clean up his crime scene. The overall thought of helping clean it up, that really does bother me. A lot,” said Hildreth in the ID special. “Learning that I had helped clean up his first crime was an overall shock.”

She added, “My own personal opinion — I honestly believe that there’s more. I don’t believe it stopped at five. I could have been one of the women he killed. I could have very well been in that lineup.”

“We were together almost six years. I knew something was off. He wasn’t completely normal, but I never expected murder,” Hildreth said. “At times, I do really feel like I should have known more. I should have been able to recognize more. I know I’m lucky … I know I’m lucky to have survived. Knowing what I know of Shawn, I know even in hiding, I’m really not safe,” she added, “Shawn needs to be punished for what he’s done, for everything he’s done to everybody. Shawn needs to die.”

ID’s Serial Killer Week airs from Sunday, August 30 to Friday, September 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ID’s Serial Killer Week Online Without Cable