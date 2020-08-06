Shawniece Breaks Down While Discussing Marriage on MAFS: Couples’ Cam [WATCH]

Shawniece has an unexpected breakdown during tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam while she and husband Jephte discuss issues in their marriage. Although the reality stars are having a calm discussion about how Jephte can help Shawniece more around the house, she starts crying and says that “nobody talks about how hard marriages will be.”

She adds, “They only really glorify the love, the kisses, the hugs, but it’s hard. And it takes a lot of adjusting, it takes a lot of figuring it out.” Heavy has all the details and the exclusive sneak peek below, so keep reading for details.

Shawniece & Jephte Discuss Their Marriage & She Starts Crying

In the clip above, Shawniece and Jephte are sitting at their kitchen table and going over a list of things for Jephte to do around the house to help take the load off Shawniece.

“We’ve been fighting over the household responsibilities,” Jephte says during a confessional. “Apparently I don’t do enough. I tried to make a schedule, but that didn’t work either because it starts too early, so now I’m going to take things off her list all day.”

As they discuss a few household chores and how he can help more with their daughter, Shawniece begins to talk about her mother being a single parent and how she watched her struggle with no help; she then breaks down crying, which takes Jephte off guard.

“I do recognize that we’re two different human beings,” Shawniece tells her husband. “Growing up, my mom complained a lot because she was a single parent. I seen my mother struggle without having any help.”

When she starts to cry, Jephte asks her if she’s okay, and she says, “Nobody talks about how hard marriages will be. They only really glorify the love, the kisses, the hugs … it’s hard. And it takes a lot of adjusting, it takes a lot of figuring it out.”

Shawniece Says She Wants to be a ‘Better Person’ for Jephte

Jephte tries to comfort his wife and explains that they had an unconventional start to their marriage, but they’ve already made it through the first three years.

“So think about it this way, this is year, almost three? If we were regularly dating, this would be about the time that we would probably get engaged,” he explains to Shawniece, who is still crying at the table. “We skipped all that. So of course there’s gonna be rocky bumps.’

She agrees with Jephte and adds, “I know me, and I’m the type of person that when I feel like it’s hard, I shut down and I just walk away, but I love you and I don’t want to, I want to be a better person and I want to change.”

The clip ends on a sweet note, with Jephte leaning over to kiss his wife, so despite the “rocky bumps” the reality couple is dealing with, it’s clear that the two love each other very much and are working through their issues together.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the current cast members and more MAFS coverage here.

