AGT’s Simon Cowell’s Bike Accident Injury Update Post Broken Back Surgery

Days before the start of America’s Got Talent season 15’s live quarterfinals, judge and executive producer Simon Cowell had a bike accident at home had to undergo surgery for a broken back.

On social media, Cowell informed fans and followers of his accident. On Twitter and Instagram, he wrote, “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon.”

According to Fox News, a spokesperson for Cowell reported that he broke his back “in a number of places.” The sudden injury needed surgery to fix, and Cowell is currently recovering in the hospital.

Cowell Underwent a 6-Hour Surgery & Needed a Metal Rod Placed to Fix the Injury

Per E! News, Cowell’s injury required him to be hospitalized before undergoing a 6-hour surgery on Saturday night. Fox News reports the surgery involved the insertion of a metal rod.

A source close to the family told Heavy via email, “He’s doing well, in good spirits and walking around a little more. He’s likely to be at the hospital still for a few more days,” adding, “He’s already been doing some work in the last few days.” The source also said, “Simon knows he had a very lucky escape and is very grateful for that and the medical teams who have been incredible.”

Cowell’s Britain’s Got Talent co-judge Amanda Holden confirmed that he was doing well post-surgery on social media, tweeting, “I’ve been thinking about my dear friend all day and luckily I’m able to write that he’s had his operation and he’s doing really well. My family and I wish you a speedy recovery and send you, Lauren and Eric all our love.”

Cowell Will Miss at Least the First Week of ‘AGT’ Live Shows While He Recovers

While we don’t know when Cowell will return to AGT, we do know that he is missing the first Tuesday and Wednesday of live shows at least, and that Kelly Clarkson will be his temporary replacement. Clarkson confirmed that she would be stepping in for Cowell in social media, joking, “My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You’re welcome in advance!”

Heavy asked the source close to Cowell when he’s expected to return to AGT and if there’s a possibility that he will have to sit out from the rest of the season. They said, “It’s very much a case of taking it day by day but everyone is optimistic and hopeful for him to be able return before the end of the season.”

New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15 air live on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

