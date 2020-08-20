Meet the Cast of New Reality Show ‘Singletown’

If the summer TV doldrums have you down, check out United Kingdom import Singletown on HBO Max. It takes five existing couples and follows them for a crazy summer where they break up, get rowdy in London, and then decide whether to get back together or split up for good.

The series premieres on HBO Max Thursday, August 20. Here’s what you need to know about the hosts and cast members.

Hosts

Singletown | Official Trailer | HBO Max Five couples are single for the first time in years and ready to mingle. Welcome to Singletown where their exes are their neighbors, and they are hitting up the hot dating scene in London. At the end of each week they meet their former ex to determine their fates, reuniting as a couple or remaining single. The heart is at stake.

Emily Atack

This 30-year-old Brit is an actress and TV presenter best known for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe on The Inbetweeners. She has also appeared on Lemon La Vida Loca, The Keith Lemon Sketch Show, The Keith & Paddy Picture Show, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, and Dancing on Ice.

Joel Dommett

This 35-year-old British comedian and actor has appeared on Skins, Impractical Jokers UK, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, The Masked Singer U.K., and Hey Tracey.

Contestants

The Couples

Claudia & Rob: They’ve been together for three years. Claudia has never been single and is hoping to stop hopping from one relationship to the next.

Sophie & George: They’ve been together two and a half years, but George wants to try out a playboy lifestyle, while Sophie doesn’t want to settle down so young.

Selin & Jeremiah: They’ve been on and off for seven years. They’re hoping to figure out if they are really meant to be together.

Charlie & Elliott: Elliott reached out to Charlie on social media when Charlie hadn’t even come out of the closet yet. When Charlie finally came out to his family, he moved in with Elliot after seven months.

Natasha & Luke: This couple has been together for over two years, with Natasha wanting to settle down already, which Luke is not ready for.

Nathaniel & Meg: This couple joins the show partway through the first season. They recently took a break and Meg says Nathaniel slept with someone else in that time, while Nathan says Meg was messaging someone else.

Ella-Joy & Kyra: This pair came on the show partway through the season as well, trying to decide if they were right for each other or better off just being friends.

The Premise

Singletown begins with a unique ending as five couples press pause on their relationships and spend one incredible summer living their best single lives in the city. The newly separated couples and their four new flatmates move into two luxury Singletown apartments, which, to their surprise, are located in the same building and come with a celebrity mentor.

Supported by their mentor’s matchmaking skills, the singletons embark on an indulgent summer full of money-can’t-buy exclusive dates, out of this world parties and unforgettable experiences. At the end of each week, the couples meet to take part in the Love Locket ceremony. Will they choose to reunite and leave the show as a couple or will one, or both of them, choose to stay single and remain in Singletown?

As the show goes on, more couples past the original five are introduced, which is why the cast list has 14 members instead of just 10.

Singletown is out now on HBO Max.