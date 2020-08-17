Are Stacey Silva and Florian Sukoj Still Together Today?

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukoj, guest stars on TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have been together for nearly five years and are getting ready to tie the knot on the new spinoff series Darcey and Stacey, which premieres Sunday, August 16 at 10 p.m. ET. Stacey’s Albanian fiancé is finally coming to the U.S. to begin their 90-day engagement after years of dating long distance.

Although Stacey appears to be head-over-heels crazy about her longtime beau, promos of the new season promise some trouble in paradise when Stacey’s twin sister Darcey finds photos of Florian with another woman. Darcey voices her concerns that Florian is using her sister for a visa, so fans might be wondering what’s going on with the two today. Are Florian and Stacey still together, or have they gone their separate ways since filming wrapped up? Here’s what we know about the Darcey and Stacey stars today:

Darcey Came Across Photos of Florian With Another Woman

A promo of the Darcey and Stacey series premiere promises some drama between Stacey and Florian right off the bat after Darcey finds photos of a woman affectionately kissing Florian on the cheek. Darcey has voiced her support of Stacey and Florian in the past, but she’s also made it clear that she will always have her twin’s back, and if she sees a red flag, she’ll do whatever she can to protect her sister.

“I’ve known Florian for some time now and I’m happy for Stacey,” Darcey told Entertainment Weekly. “All that matters to me is that she’s happy in the end. We both really cheer each other on and want one another to be happy and that we’re in the right type of relationship. There’s a lot of speculation out there but I want everyone to know that I will always have her back. I will always let her know if I see any red flags, just to protect her heart as much as I have always protected my heart. I always will appreciate how honest she’s always been with me during my last two relationships and I want to do the same for her.”

Stacey met Florian online and claims they had an “instant connection” when they first began talking. The Albanian reality star proposed to Stacey in May 2019, and although they dated long distance for several years, they frequently visited one another. Both reality stars have featured on various episodes of 90 Day Fiancé alongside Darcey, and despite the appearance of a strong, healthy relationship, Florian has been involved in a few cheating scandals throughout their long relationship.

In a now-deleted post captured by Instagrammer John Yates last November, Stacey uploaded a selfie hinting at her boyfriend’s infidelity. She captioned the photo, “I ain’t your mama,” followed by the hashtags, #iamnofool #liar #gotalktoyournewgirlincanada #bye #ideservebetterthanyou #foundoutthetruth #tlc #beforethe90days. She promptly removed all photos of Florian from her page and unfollowed him on Instagram at the time, although they appeared to reconcile shortly after. A woman named Shanti Zohra also claimed she was involved with Florian while he and Stacey were still engaged, and she even shared an image of herself and Sukaj in bed together.

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

There is Some Speculation That Stacey & Florian Split

How Stacey Met Florian | Darcey & StaceySubscribe to the New 90 Day Fiancé YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/Subscribe90DayFiance Stream Full Episodes of Darcey & Stacey: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/darcey-stacey/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TLC Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TLC 2020-08-16T21:00:12Z

Although Stacey and Florian are still together and planning their nuptials on the new season of Darcey and Stacey, there is some speculation that the reality couple split up sometime after filming wrapped up. According to Cheat Sheet, Stacey recently hinted that she might be single during a recent interview.

“We had a long engagement and it was a pretty healthy relationship and we both wanted it to work,” she said, adding that “some drama that has happened” since the engagement. “It’s hard to talk about, but you know, it’s a part of it, and I lived it and I’m just trying to focus on the moment. I’m just blessed to have Darcey by my side to be there to support me.” Aside from Stacey’s comment above, neither reality star has confirmed a split, so it’s unclear at this time what’s going on with the two today. Stacey still has photos of Florian on her Instagram page, although the most recent picture was posted on March 22, and since Florian doesn’t have much of a social media presence, there isn’t much to indicate a relationship status. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens when Darcey and Stacey wraps up for the season.

New episodes of Darcey and Stacey air Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Are Darcey Silva and Boyfriend Georgi Rusev Still Together Today?

