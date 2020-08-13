WATCH: Steve-O Duct Tapes Himself to Billboard in Los Angeles

Prankster Steve-O duct taped himself to a billboard in Los Angeles on August 13, 2020. The Jackass star, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, took a selfie while attached to the billboard, and assured his 5 million followers on Instagram that he was in no danger of falling.

Instead of paying to post an image of himself on a billboard, Steve-O, 46, taped himself to a sky-high sign in Hollywood located on North Cahuenga Boulevard to promote his upcoming show, Gnarly. The sign describes the show as “a very naughty multimedia special” that’s available for viewers to watch on his website, steveo.com.

He wrote, “I’m attached to a billboard right now and want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely. There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this. I’m happy to just hang out, and really want the world to know about this project I worked so hard on. It’s called Gnarly and, If you’re over 18, check it out at steveo.com! Thanks!”

Steve-o is legit duct taped on a billboard in LA right now. Epic. pic.twitter.com/GyciWjudT8 — Nik Ingersöll (@ingersollnik) August 13, 2020

Witness videos shared on Twitter show that Steve-O garnered a large crowd during this particular stunt. Many people couldn’t help but wonder how the trained prankster, Steve-O graduated from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College in 1997, was going to safely get down.

I thought Steve-O was over all the Jackass Shit but this fool really duct taped himself on a billboard right now & they’re trying to figure out how to get him down 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xPyU5Mix5N — Allen, K (@katia) August 13, 2020

Numerous choppers started circling the intersection where Steve-O was located to keep an eye on the reality TV star.

steve-o is taped to a billboard in LA and this chopper pilot isn't having it pic.twitter.com/THu4f94qdy — Brennan WORKS FOR CNN FOR FREE Murphy (@brenonade) August 13, 2020

However, Steve-O appeared to be completely enjoying himself despite being in such a scary position. He was smiling and texting on his phone and waving to the crowd that formed below.

The Fire Department Showed Up to Bring Steve-O Down From the Billboard

Despite Steve-O’s assistance that he was totally safe being taped to a billboard located just off a major highway, after numerous mainstream media outlets started live-streaming the incident, the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene after being alerted of the situation.

LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey confirmed there was a unit on the scene at the 1700 block of Cahuenga Boulevard. He said via a public safety alert that “LAFD assisting law enforcement at an apparent single patient behavioral emergency, one person secured (themselves?) to a billboard.”

After the firemen extended their ladder to retrieve Steve-O from the billboard, he put on a mask to remain COVID-19 safe.

Steve-O Recently Pulled Off a Viral Stunt With UFC Champ Jon Jones



In June, Steve-O traveled to Alburquerque, New Mexico to pull off a stunt with light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones. In the video Jones shared on social media, it appears Steve-O’s ear was bleeding and missing a piece.

The video starts with someone off-camera saying, “I’ll pick that up as soon as we get your ear secured underneath that belt.” The Jones can be heard saying, “I’m getting ready to hurt Steve-O.”

The clip does not show the stunt, just the aftermath. While the video focuses on Steve-O’s injured ear, Jones says, “Well, Steve-O came to town and started talking s**t, and you see how that turned out for him. I ripped half his ear off.”

