Steven & Justin Assanti Update on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Today?

Steven and Justin Assanti, stars of the popular TLC series My 600-lb Life, have featured on the show several times throughout the years, so fans should already be familiar with their storyline. The reality brothers remain one of the most talked-about pair of subjects to ever work with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in the show’s history, mainly due to Steven’s controversial – and often abusive – behavior during his weight loss journey.

TLC is airing a re-run of all three of the Assanti brothers’ episodes starting at 6 p.m. ET tonight, so fans might be wondering where Steven and Justin are today. The description of their debut episode, titled “Steven and Justin’s Story Part 1,” reads, “Steven Assanti weighs nearly 800 pounds and his brother/nemesis Justin is almost 600. Though the brothers can’t stand each other, their father packs up the family to travel across the country to seek help, desperate to save both his sons’ lives.”

The network will also be airing the Assanti brothers’ followup episodes following their debut episode, so fans will get a triple dose of Steven and Justin on August 12. Here’s what we know about the reality stars, their experience with Dr. Now, and where they are today. (Warning: some spoilers on Steven and Justin’s stories ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!):

Steven Was a Very Controversial Subject on My 600-lb Life & He Often Bullied His Brother Justin

Steven Assanti is one of the most polarizing subjects to ever feature on My 600-lb Life, as fans might well remember. Throughout his time on the show, he routinely threw fits and complained about the weight loss program, refused to follow Dr. Now’s strict diet regimen, frequently binged on junk food and takeout, and manipulated Dr. Now’s staff into enabling his addiction to painkillers. Dr. Now often butted heads with the reality star and finally refused to continue treating Steven until he went to rehab to get treatment for his pill addiction.

Justin Assanti wasn’t nearly as combative and difficult as his brother Steven during his time on the show; he’d actually been on the receiving end of Steven’s bullying for most of his life, so fans had a soft spot for the reality star, who was just trying to lose weight and regain control of his life. Through some serious dedication and self control, Justin attempted to set aside his differences with his brother in order to travel to Houston to meet with Dr. Now. The brothers’ reunion was short-lived however; he and Steven had another serious falling out after Steven stole Justin’s pain killers following his weight loss surgery, which prompted Justin to quit Dr. Now’s program and head back home.

Despite Steven’s contentious attitude toward Dr. Now’s weight loss program, he eventually started following the celebrity surgeon’s advice and was able to receive his gastric bypass surgery. By the end of the episode, Steven claimed his weight was around 518 pounds, although Dr. Now estimated that it was much higher than he reported. Meanwhile, Justin was able to lose over 200 pounds following his own surgery, according to his Facebook page, although he and his brother are still not on speaking terms.

Steven Was Married in 2018 & Justin Runs a Specialty Shop in Rhode Island

Steven went on to marry a woman named Stephanie Sanger in 2018, although it’s unknown if the two are still together today. Her Facebook page still features photos of Steven and her profile states that she’s currently married, but the most recent picture of Steven dates back to March 2019, so it’s unclear what the status of their relationship is today.

As for Justin, the younger Assanti brother is back in Rhode Island, currently single and is still focusing on his health and fitness, according to Facebook. He occasionally updates fans on his life today and frequently promotes his business Hobby Haven, a specialty shop that sells model kits and collectibles. According to Distractify, he and Steven still haven’t reconciled since their disastrous trip to Houston.

