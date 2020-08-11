UPDATE: The Latest On Tamra Judge’s Ex Husband’s Cancer Battle

In February 2020, Simon Barney, who is the ex-husband of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer. However, ex-wife Judge gave an update on his condition recently in July 2020.

According to People, Judge gave the update while answering a fan on Instagram stories. The fan asked, “How is Simon doing? I have huge respect for you putting aside your differences to care for your family.” In response, Judge wrote, “He finished treatment a few months ago and getting stronger everyday. He’s staying positive! We are praying he kicked cancer’s a** but we don’t know yet…”

Barney and Judge’s son Spencer and daughter Sophia are staying with their mother during the coronavirus pandemic due to Barney’s weakened immune system, according to People.

Barney Broke The News That He Had Cancer On His Own Terms

Barney announced that he had cancer before someone else got the chance to, as he said in a statement to People. In February 2020, Barney said, “I wanted to speak before someone else does and uses their words, not mine. And to speak out about it so others can see how I’ve taken this fight on with optimism, and the good this has ultimately brought my life.”

Barney said that his diagnosis had taught him a lesson and that it was a “tough one.” Barney told People, “I think everything happens for a reason, I think your destiny is pretty much set for you, and you’re here to learn lessons. This has been a tough lesson for me. And I’m hoping it can be a lesson for others, too.”

However, Barney noted that his diagnosis helped bring his family back together. “It’s kind of like a new beginning for me and my family,” Barney told People, “It’s really brought everyone closer together.” Besides his initial statement, Barney has been rather private about his diagnosis, save for one Instagram post on July 11.

The Family Has Been Affected By The Diagnosis

In April 2020, Judge revealed how their family had been affected by Barney’s stage 3 cancer diagnosis. According to People, in an Instagram story, Judge replied to a fan who asked how her kids were doing during this time. Judge wrote back, “They are bored out of their mind and want to go back to school. But most of all they miss their dad.”

When another user asked how Barney was doing, Judge replied, “As well as expected. Very difficult to see him like this.”

Before Barney’s diagnosis, it doesn’t seem like the family was on the best of terms. According to Us Weekly, Barney filed for divorce in 2010 and accused Judge of “being verbally abusive and has committed acts of disloyalty and adultery,” according to documents obtained by Radar Online. The two were officially divorced in 2011, and they agreed to share custody between their three kids. However, according to Us Weekly, Judge is estranged from their daughter Sidney.

Judge has since remarried to current husband Eddie Judge.

