Former Real Housewives Star Says Housewives ‘All Stars’ Show In the Works

In a recent August 2020 Instagram live, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge revealed that Bravo is planning to do a Real Housewives: All-Stars special.

Judge joined an Instagram Live with the Instagram account @facesbybravo. On the live, the host, Steve, the man behind @facesbybravo, asked Judge if Bravo ever planned to do a Real Housewives: All-Stars show. In response, Judge said, “They are doing that. They started casting right before COVID hit, and I know a few people that were casted, and then they had to shut it down because you obviously can’t travel. So, I know it’s in the works but who knows, with COVID everything is just kind of put on hold.”

The premise of a Real Housewives: All-Stars show would be if the network were to gather different Housewives from various franchises and film them together, almost making a new franchise out of it.

Bravo May Have Alluded To An All-Stars Show On Twitter

If we were to hypothetically strand 7 Housewives on a deserted island and film it, who should we cast? Hypothetically. — Bravo (@BravoTV) August 15, 2020

Even though Judge’s claims about an all-stars show have been unconfirmed, Bravo may have just hinted at it themselves. On August 15, Bravo’s Twitter account asked followers, “If we were to hypothetically strand 7 Housewives on a deserted island and film it, who should we cast? Hypothetically.” In reply to the Tweet, many Bravo fans said that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice would make a great addition, as well as former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel.

In a June 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Andy Cohen said that he was considering doing a “Real Housewives All-Stars” special. “We will do Real Housewives: All Stars when the show is just about out of gas,” Cohen said to Entertainment Tonight. “So right now we had our second-highest season of Beverly Hills, New York’s highest ratings since 2012 and Orange County last season had its highest-rated season in 10 seasons.”

During the interview, Cohen also noted, “It’s something that we don’t waste now. We want to save it for later.”

Judge Will Not Be Coming Back To ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Even though it is unclear if Judge will be appearing on a Real Housewives: All-Stars special, she will not be returning to the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. As an “OG” Real Housewife, Judge announced her decision to exit the show in January 2020. During a February 2020 interview with People, Judge said that part of her decision was due to the fact that her ex-husband, Simon Barney, had been diagnosed with throat cancer.

“Simon had told me about his health back in November and I was completely destroyed,” Judge said to People. “I was a mess! This is the father of my children. Any ill will between the two us just vanished. My first thought was, ‘I don’t want to take my kids to their dad’s funeral.’ And my second was, ‘I don’t want to go back to the show.’”

“The reality of it is, after Eddie’s heart condition and now Simon with cancer, it’s just very hard for me to want to go on a show where people are screaming and yelling and arguing about things that don’t even matter,” Judge said to People. “They’ve taught me that life is precious, and you don’t get that time back.”

READ NEXT: Teddi Mellencamp Makes Fun of Denise Richards On Twitter