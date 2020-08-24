Teddi Mellencamp Makes Fun of Denise Richards On Twitter

In a recent tweet, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp made fun of her costar Denise Richards. On August 12, Mellencamp tweeted a quote from something Richards had said on the show, “‘Did I say anything about you guys? No I did not.’-Denise.” Later that evening, Mellencamp quoted her original tweet, and replied to it, “Well this didn’t age well.”

In her tweets, Mellencamp was referring to the gossip that Richards was reportedly spreading about her behind her back to Brandi Glanville. During the July 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville told Mellencamp, “[Denise Richards] She does not like you. She does not like you at all. She’s said horrible things about you. You’re obnoxious, you’ll do anything to be in this group because you’ve lived under your dad’s shadow your whole life…it was just mean.” Later, during the August 12 episode, Richards denied the allegations that she had said these things but later revealed in her confessional that she had said “worse” things about Mellencamp than what Glanville had initially revealed.

Mellencamp Has Publicly Shaded Richards Before

Alexa play “Shadow” by Ashlee Simpson. #RHOBH — Teddi Mellencamp (@TeddiMellencamp) July 23, 2020

When it comes to calling out Richards, Mellencamp certainly doesn’t hold back. Mellencamp has shaded Richards publicly on social media before. After the rumors about Mellencamp were first revealed on the July 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mellencamp shaded Richards by tweeting out, “Alexa play ‘Shadow’ by Ashlee Simpson.” This was in reference to the fact that Richards supposedly told Glanville that Mellencamp lived in her father’s shadow.

Mellencamp also took to Twitter once again to share a text message conversation between her and her father, singer John Mellencamp. In the text message, he referred to Denise Richards as “Dennis Richards,” and said, “I know you are busy living in my shadow.” In the caption of the Tweet, Mellencamp wrote, “Got my sense of humor from my dad’s shadow. #RHOBH”

Mellencamp has also shaded Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, on Twitter before. After Phypers, shocked viewers when he made an off-handed comment on the air during a June 3 episode, Mellencamp took to Twitter to share her thoughts. On June 3, Teddi Mellencamp tweeted the clip of Phyper’s comment, writing, “When I called him an asshole I wasn’t too far off #RHOBH.” In the clip, Richards and Phypers storm out of Kyle Richards’ barbecue, and Richards instructs Phypers not to say anything because they are in front of the cameras. As Richards continues to say, “Baby, don’t say a word, we’re on the camera,” Phypers responds, “I’m going to crush your f**king hand. Stop it.”

Mellencamp Isn’t On Richards’ Side When It Comes To The Affair Scandal

During this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville alleges that she had an affair with Richards, even though Richards has denied the claims. Mellencamp has made it clear that she believes Glanville’s side of the story. Mellencamp is even the one who brings up Glanville’s allegations during a cast dinner. “I’m not wanting to do that,” Mellencamp said to Entertainment Tonight in July. “It’s a struggle for me, but once you watch the entire episode, you will understand why it gets to that point. But I also need to be clear: once something is already filmed, it is out there.”

Mellencamp also noted why she thought that Glanville was telling the truth in the scene where she confessed the affair to her and Kyle Richards. “I think if you actually watch while Brandi’s saying it, her hands are shaking. She’s a nervous wreck.” Mellencamp told Entertainment Tonight.

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Threatens To Expose More In Denise Richards Scandal