Texas Tax-Free Weekend 2020: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Texas’ tax-free weekend is this weekend, August 7-9, 2020. That means the tax-free savings started at midnight on Friday, August 7, and ends at 11:59 p.m. this Sunday night.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Texas

Any qualifying item that costs less than $100 is tax-free this weekend in Texas. In general, this includes clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks (but it gets a little more specific than this.) If an item would qualify but it costs $115, it’s not tax-free. But if an item qualifies and costs $75, you can get as many of those $75 items as you want and they’ll all be tax-free.

Clothing & Footwear

Here are examples of clothing and footwear items that qualify. For a more complete list, visit Texas’ pages about the topic here and here.

Almost any item of clothing or footwear will be tax-free, unless it’s normally only worn for athletic activity.

Tennis shoes, swimsuits, and jogging suits are examples of items you might use for an athletic purpose but do still qualify for tax-free status.

Backpacks sold for elementary or secondary students are tax-free, but backpacks for any other purpose will be taxed.

Adult diapers

Household aprons (welder-type aprons do not qualify)

Baby bibs, baby clothes, and baby diapers

Hats, such as baseball caps

Neckwear like bow ties, neck ties

Suspenders

Bras, hosiery, and socks

Chef’s uniforms, clerical vestments

Children’s costumes, masks for costumes

Coats, wraps, jackets, raincoats

Earmuffs if they’re for cold weather and scarves

Graduation caps and gowns

Pajamas

Religious clothing

This year, cloth and disposable fabric face masks are exempt from taxes. However, protective masks like N95, welders, or swim masks are not tax-exempt.

School Supplies that Qualify

According to the Texas Comptroller, the list below is an all-inclusive list of school supplies that do qualify for tax-free status as long as they’re under $100 each.

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Kits (taxability depends on the extent of exempt vs taxable items in the kits)

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers (including dry erase markers)

Notebooks

Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Texas

The following items are examples of what DO NOT qualify for tax-free status in Texas this weekend.

Clothing designed by the manufacturer specifically for athletic activity or protective use. If it’s normally only worn during athletic activity, it won’t count.

Sports-only gear like golf cleats, football pads, baseball gloves.

Any clothing or footwear that’s rented.

Alterations or cleaning services

All accessories, such as jewelry, wallets, watches, separately sold belt buckles, and the like

Hair accessories also don’t qualify, including barrettes, bobby pins, hair bows, headbands, clips, and the like.

Bags, such as handbags, purses, briefcases, or luggage.

Umbrellas and handkerchiefs

Corsages, boutonnieres

Headphones

Goggles

Safety clothing and accessories (except for cloth and disposable fabric facemasks)

Shoelaces and shoe inserts

The Texas Comptroller notes:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Comptroller encourages all taxpayers to continue practicing social distancing and support Texas businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) during the annual Tax-Free weekend. Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates