‘The Bachelorette’: Is Clare Crawley Already Engaged to Dale Moss?

While ABC has yet to announce an official premiere date of the upcoming cycle of The Bachelorette, if the rumors swirling around the show’s star Clare Crawley prove to be true, viewers are in for one of the most exciting seasons in franchise history. By this season’s finale, there could be not one, but two Bachelorette engagements.

Reality Steve confirmed on Monday that Bachelor Nation alum Tayshia Adams, 29, had arrived at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California, where Season 16 of the reality series is being filmed amid quarantine. And sources confirmed toE! News that Tayshia was brought in by producers to replace Clare.

However, the main question remained: Why?

While Life & Style previously reported that Crawley quit the show and Tayshia was taking her place, according to Life & Style, Crawley didn’t leave on bad terms.

Sources told the celebrity news outlet that Crawley, 39, left the show after quickly falling in love with Dale Moss, 31, and the two are already engaged.

If these reports are true, that means Moss asked Crawley to marry him a mere 12 days after production started, which is fast even for Bachelor Nation standards. Therefore, fans are speculating that Crawley and Moss were in contact before filming started. And due to the forced delay caused by COVID-19, that scenario is entirely plausible.

For the first time in franchise history, Crawley was able to scope out her contestants before cameras started rolling. While many of the chosen bachelors were later recast with men closer to Crawley’s age, Moss was one of the original casted contestants.

So, Who is Dale Moss?

The man who appears to have stolen Clare’s heart is a former professional football player from Brandon, South Dakota. According to his website, after playing wide receiver at South Dakota State University, he was a member of the practice team for the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers.

Moss is also a model. He’s represented by top agency Wilhemina Models. While the former athlete used to host a podcast, The Game Plan With Dale Moss, he’s also a major philanthropist. Moss is a global ambassador of the Special Olympics. He’s also dedicated time to the Tiger Woods Foundation, Wounded Warriors Project, and NFL Play 60.

Tayshia Shared a Cryptic Photo Of Herself on Instagram Amid the Recasting Rumors

Tayshia posted a mysterious picture of herself on Instagram in which she appears to be hiding behind a screen, waiting to make a big entrance. She captioned the stylized photo with a cryptic quote, “The eye is always caught by light, but shadows have more to say.”

The former Bachelor contestant, who first competed for Colton Underwood’s heart before falling into a short-lived relationship with John Paul Jones on Bachelor in Paradise last summer, was initially in the running to be cast as the next Bachelorette before producers ultimately went with Clare.

If Tayshia is re-cast as The Bachelorette, she would become the series’ second-ever Black leading lady on the long-running reality show.

