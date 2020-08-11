Below Deck: Fired Chef Kiko Replaced With Tom Checketts

Fans were largely heartbroken when Captain Sandy Yawn fired chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran on Below Deck Mediterranean last week, but there’s a new chef in town now. Yawn has replaced Lorran with Malia White’s boyfriend, Chef Tom Checketts.
Before Yawn asked Checketts to do her a “favor,” some fans suspected the captain, bosun and second stew Bugsy Drake had conspired to bring him aboard the ship. As noted by Cheatsheet, Yawn asked White for the chef’s resume after she heard he was coming to visit his girlfriend. “And he’s like a real chef. Is he currently employed?” she asked White. “Will you have him send me his CV? If you’re comfortable with that. That would be amazing.”
So who is Chef Checketts? Not much information was immediately available about him online–other than dating White–but his Instagram is flooded with pictures of some delicious-looking dishes. When it comes to style, it seems like simplicity is key for Checketts.
“Simple is often elegant with food,” he wrote in a July 31, 2020, post. “A few photos onboard from the past week of cooking. BBQ lobster tails, Moroccan aubergine, fresh ricotta, frozen yogurt and yuzu parfait, apple tart tatin, Niçoise salad, baby vegetable salad and sweet apple samosas.” The post was liked by the Wellington’s former chef.
Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier Was Gutted Over Lorran’s Firing
I just wanna say thank you so much for all the support and I love what you guys are sending to me. I can really feel this amazing energy! Also I hope I could represent my country, all the latinos and hard workers around the globe, life is not always easy for us. So when we have an opportunity we take no matter what👊💪. Thank you so much @bravotv and @51minds for this opportunity and experience, in the show I could see what I am really good in and be more confident and also I could see where I need to improve to be a better chef and also a better person. And for my Fans, dont blame the other crew members for me leaving the show. A chef is responsible to make his own decision, I was so tired and I did a couple of right and a couple of wrong things, the pressure and the cameras made me loose my mind. In normal circumstances that probably would not happen but it did. So I have to say that was on me. I hope I can still make you guys smile here and also inspired you guys with my food, personality, and adventures 😁, it's been amazing time and I feel so blessed in this world and I'm so So So happy with you all. I can't believe that I have so many great fans😂 thats is amazing. Spread the love guys not hate that's the message I wish to send to you all! We are humans let's try to be Angels.(so cheesy😂😂) Love you guys. God, Jah, buda, Allah whatever you believe bless you all! CHEF KIKO🤙issssaaa #thesurfingchef #positivevibes #BelowDeckMed
The only person who was almost as devastated as Lorrgan over his firing was Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier. She broke down in tears over the firing and later suffered from a panic attack, witnessed by White.
Ferrier took to social media last week to convey her sadness. “This episode is heartbreaking for me to watch. I understand work is work but we are still human beings at the end of the day and sometimes you can’t keep it separate,” she tweeted. “I am forever grateful I met Kiko and can call him my friend.”
Ferrier also shared an update on behalf of her friend, who was doing well since departing the yacht. “Hey, Guys!! Kiko isn’t that active on twitter but just FYI he’s doing amazingly well – he’s so happy sailing the world with his gorgeous girlfriend and hopefully coming to Sydney to meet the baby in January!!” she shared.
Yawn Gets Skewered By Fans For Firing Lorran
Firing Lorran was not a popular decision among Below Deck viewers either. Hearing fans’ disapproval, Yawn tweeted she would go on Instagram Live Tuesday to address some issues people had with her choice to get rid of Lorran.
“Hi everyone! I understand some of you are spitfire mad Pouting face at me. I’m giving you the opportunity to jump on Fb & IG live to share your feelings. In today’s world, hate can be a cancer and it’s never my intention to hurt anyone on this planet,” she tweeted Sunday. “I’m open to all your criticism and concerns. This is your opportunity to have your say in person to me on Facebook and Twitter.”
