Below Deck: Fired Chef Kiko Replaced With Tom Checketts

Fans were largely heartbroken when Captain Sandy Yawn fired chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran on Below Deck Mediterranean last week, but there’s a new chef in town now. Yawn has replaced Lorran with Malia White’s boyfriend, Chef Tom Checketts.

Before Yawn asked Checketts to do her a “favor,” some fans suspected the captain, bosun and second stew Bugsy Drake had conspired to bring him aboard the ship. As noted by Cheatsheet, Yawn asked White for the chef’s resume after she heard he was coming to visit his girlfriend. “And he’s like a real chef. Is he currently employed?” she asked White. “Will you have him send me his CV? If you’re comfortable with that. That would be amazing.”

So who is Chef Checketts? Not much information was immediately available about him online–other than dating White–but his Instagram is flooded with pictures of some delicious-looking dishes. When it comes to style, it seems like simplicity is key for Checketts.

“Simple is often elegant with food,” he wrote in a July 31, 2020, post. “A few photos onboard from the past week of cooking. BBQ lobster tails, Moroccan aubergine, fresh ricotta, frozen yogurt and yuzu parfait, apple tart tatin, Niçoise salad, baby vegetable salad and sweet apple samosas.” The post was liked by the Wellington’s former chef.

Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier Was Gutted Over Lorran’s Firing

The only person who was almost as devastated as Lorrgan over his firing was Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier. She broke down in tears over the firing and later suffered from a panic attack, witnessed by White.

Ferrier took to social media last week to convey her sadness. “This episode is heartbreaking for me to watch. I understand work is work but we are still human beings at the end of the day and sometimes you can’t keep it separate,” she tweeted. “I am forever grateful I met Kiko and can call him my friend.”

Ferrier also shared an update on behalf of her friend, who was doing well since departing the yacht. “Hey, Guys!! Kiko isn’t that active on twitter but just FYI he’s doing amazingly well – he’s so happy sailing the world with his gorgeous girlfriend and hopefully coming to Sydney to meet the baby in January!!” she shared.

Yawn Gets Skewered By Fans For Firing Lorran

Firing Lorran was not a popular decision among Below Deck viewers either. Hearing fans’ disapproval, Yawn tweeted she would go on Instagram Live Tuesday to address some issues people had with her choice to get rid of Lorran.

“Hi everyone! I understand some of you are spitfire mad Pouting face at me. I’m giving you the opportunity to jump on Fb & IG live to share your feelings. In today’s world, hate can be a cancer and it’s never my intention to hurt anyone on this planet,” she tweeted Sunday. “I’m open to all your criticism and concerns. This is your opportunity to have your say in person to me on Facebook and Twitter.”

