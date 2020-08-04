Was Tory Lanez Deported? Rapper Likely Not Deported Despite Rumors: Report

On August 3, rumors began circulating on social media that Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was deported back to Canada after a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion. However, these rumors are most likely false, and Hot97 reported that sources close to Lanez confirmed that he is still in the United States and has not received a deportation order.

Lanez has not yet released an official statement about the July 12 incident, but Megan Thee Stallion shared her side of the story in an emotional Instagram Live. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested and charged with a felony for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was at the scene and brought to the hospital for an injury to her foot. She later took to social media to say she “suffered multiple gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me.”

According to public records, Lanez is scheduled for a court appearance on October 13, 2020, in Los Angeles.

It Is Unlikely That Lanez Has Been Deported, Although His Management Has Not Confirmed or Denied the Rumor

Heavy reached out to Lanez’s management for more information about the deportation rumor. However, it’s unlikely that he has been deported because the United States will typically only remove foreign nationals who have violated immigration laws, are a threat to public safety, or who have been convicted of a crime, according to the U.S. government website on deportations. Lanez has not been convicted of a crime in the incident involving Stallion.

A Change.org petition to deport Lanez went viral on social media, gathering over 18,000 signatures in five days. The petition asked the Department of Homeland Security to send Lanez back to Canada and ban him from reentering the country. However, as Hot97 reported, “We spoke to some sources close to the matter to Lanez, who denied the allegations in the report, and said that Tory Lanez is doing well in the United States and has not been ordered to be deported.”

YouTuber DJ Akademiks took to Twitter to say that Lanez is actually in Miami right now, although that has yet to be confirmed. He wrote, “How Tory Lanez deported and he in Miami rn? Lol … deportation don’t happen instantly [especially] if u got a lawyer. Look at 21 savage … be been deported yet or he still cooling ?” The 28-year-old Lanez is a native of Ontario, Canada.

The Incident Involving Megan Thee Stallion Occurred on July 12 After a Night of Partying

On July 12, police were called to a residence in Hollywood Hills, California after receiving reports of people arguing inside an SUV and shots being fired, TMZ first reported. On July 15, Stallion took to Instagram to share her side of the story and said she suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for surgery.

She did not mention Lanez and did not say who shot her. One source told Page Six that Lanez shot Stallion during an argument between her and her friend, the third occupant of the vehicle. “Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” the source told the outlet. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

The LAPD did not confirm that information and said that no further details will be provided “until the case goes to court in order to protect the integrity of the case.” The LAPD spokesperson added, “The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privileged to know what the detectives have right now.”

