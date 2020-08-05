Tracy Tutor Lists Bella Paradiso on MDLLA

The real estate agents on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles get excited about selling unique, decked out properties in the famous neighborhoods that dot southern California. But every once in a while, a listing comes along from out of town that is too good to pass up. In tonight’s episode, Tracy Tutor checks out Bella Paradiso for the first time and agrees to represent the property.

The mega-mansion is located in Paradise Valley, Arizona, an affluent community located just north of Scottsdale. As of this writing, Tutor was still looking for a buyer for Bella Paradiso.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs at 9pm ET/PT Tuesdays on Bravo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tutor Gushed Over the Master Bathroom & Boutique-Style Closet in an Episode Preview & Joked That the Seller Was Her Soul Mate

In a preview video ahead of the August 4 episode, Bravo showed a clip of Tutor touring the master suite and boutique-style closet for the first time. The master bathroom is a retreat unto itself, with separate his and her baths. The massive walk-in shower has two entrances and double heads.

The seller, Char, pointed out a unique design feature in the bathroom: a custom decorative tile adorning the wall. She explained the tile was originally created for the floor, but she changed the design after deciding the tile could be uncomfortable to walk on. A picture of the tile is embedded above.

The bathroom suite includes a separate washer and dryer. Another original characteristic is the inclusion of a wet bar situated next to the washer, in case the owner wants a drink while doing the laundry! The master suite is also equipped with a sitting area that dips down from the main bedroom area, as well as an exercise room.

As impressive as the master bathroom was, Tutor audibly gasped as she took in the custom closet. As Tutor exclaimed in the clip, the closet looks more like a store. There is ample shelving for a massive shoe collection, display areas for handbags and space to separate clothing by season. She raved in the preview that “this closet is quintessential, feminine perfection.”

Tutor added that the seller was a woman after her own heart. A producer teased her off-camera, “Maybe you should just marry Char.”

Bella Paradiso Is Heralded For Its Mountain Views & Promoted as a Resort-Style Retreat

Since she began representing Bella Paradiso, Tutor has frequently promoted the spectacular views on social media. The listing on her team’s website notes that the mansion has 180-degree views of Camelback Mountain. Downtown Phoenix and the East Valley are also visible from the property.

The property has been promoted as a resort-style retreat. The house was built into the hillside and is surrounded by a fence for additional privacy. The walk-out basement level leads to an entertainer’s backyard, complete with a pool, spa area, built-in barbeque area, a covered patio and artificial grass. The mansion sits on a 1.2-acre lot.

Back inside, Bella Paradiso contains 20,000 square feet of usable living space. The home has six bedrooms, 12.5 bathrooms, a movie theater, game room, seven fireplaces, three full bars and four laundry facilities. The kitchen has massive double islands, granite countertops and a butler’s pantry. If the owner has several visitors at once, there is ample space to park up to 20 vehicles.

Bella Paradiso also has a ballroom on the lower level. The ballroom has a separate entrance and can hold up to 200 guests at a time. It also opens up to the outdoor space.

Before Tutor Took Over the Listing, Bella Paradiso Had Been Listed For Nearly $23 Million But Sat On the Market

The Paradise Valley property has undergone an immense transformation over the past several years. According to records on Redfin, the property was initially put on the market in 2007, but struggled to sell. It was delisted at least three times before the current owners purchased the property in May 2011 for $1.029 million.

The sellers built Bella Paradiso over a five-year period. When it was time to list it, the sellers originally went with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The estate was listed for $22.888 million in December 2018 and promoted as a “palatial Mediterranean estate” and “romantic urban villa located in the heart of Paradise Valley.”

But finding a buyer proved to be a challenge. The price was dropped to just under $20 million in February 2019 before the listing expired in April 2019.

Tutor took over the listing in October 2019. Her team co-listed with local agent Christopher Karas, who could handle more of the private showings while Tutor was in Los Angeles. She also decided to pursue a different tactic when it came to price. The current list price is $13,988,648. The seller specifically requested that the price end in “648” and viewers will find out why when they watch the MDDLA episode.

