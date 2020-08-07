D’Souza’s ‘Trump Card’ Movie’s Release Date Delayed Until September

Dinesh D’Souza’s newest movie, Trump Card, was supposed to release today on Friday, August 7. But the release in theaters and digitally has been delayed until sometime next month. So if you’re wondering how to watch the new movie, the answer is that you’re going to need to wait just a little bit longer, according to a tweet shared by D’Souza.

‘Trump Card’ Is Now Releasing in September

Trump Card is a movie about conservatives and socialism from the same man who made Hillary’s America. The movie was supposed to be released on August 7, but this date was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, a lot of people didn’t get the news and are still posting on social media, trying to find the movie in theaters or digitally.

The news about the movie’s delay was shared by D’Souza on Twitter on July 31.

With many theaters still closed, our August 7 movie release is postponed. We are planning a video on demand nationwide release in early September. This way everyone can see it at home. Details coming soon! #TrumpCardTheMovie pic.twitter.com/YUfKnorQRT — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 31, 2020

He wrote: “With many theaters still closed, our August 7 movie release is postponed. We are planning a video on demand nationwide release in early September. This way everyone can see it at home. Details coming soon! #TrumpCardTheMovie”

So while an exact date for the movie’s release hasn’t yet been shared, it’s confirmed that it’s not being released on August 7 like originally planned, and a September digital release is in the works.

The release date is a little confusing because D’Souza just retweeted a tweet from someone on August 7 who said they planned to watch it on Pay Per View.

The last time I stepped into a movie theater, it was to see #dineshdsouza ‘s “Death of a Nation “ on Aug5, 2018! Can’t wait to see how #Dinesh can top it with “Trump Card” on pay per view this time!#fridaymorning #Trump2020KAG pic.twitter.com/WFHAPklPME — wendy tepp (@pinkk9lover) August 7, 2020

Tepp later clarified that Pay Per View options were “in the works” and would be available “very soon.”

It’s in the works , I’ll post the info or watch @DineshDSouza ‘s posts. Very soon though. — wendy tepp (@pinkk9lover) August 7, 2020

Not Everyone Found Out the Release Date Was Delayed & Some Are Still Posting on Social Media Looking for the Movie

Others were tweeting questions to D’Souza, asking how to see the movie when theaters weren’t open yet.

Dear @DineshDSouza, How do I see #TRUMPCARD if there are no open theaters near me? Is there a one time online option? Sincerely, Me — The Shrewsbury Show (@ColleenShrews) August 6, 2020

On IMDb, the description for the movie reads: “Written and directed by acclaimed film maker, scholar, and New York Times best selling author Dinesh D’Souza, TRUMP CARD is an expose of the socialism, corruption and gangsterization that now define the Democratic Party. Whether it is the creeping socialism of Joe Biden or the overt socialism of Bernie Sanders, the film reveals what is unique about modern socialism, who is behind it, why its evil, and how we can work together with President Trump to stop it.”

According to AMC, the movie is going to be an hour and 46 minutes long and it’s rated PG.

D’Souza is perhaps best known for Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party from 2016, America: Imagine the World Without Her from 2014, or Death of Nation from 2018.

In 2018, Trump issued a pardon to D’Souza after he pleaded guilty in 2014 to making illegal campaign contributions to Wendy E. Long, who was running for Senate in New York, the New York Times reported. He had reimbursed people who had donated to her campaign and he had been fined $30,000 and sentenced to five years’ probation. Trump said he pardoned D’Souza because he was “treated very unfairly.”

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates