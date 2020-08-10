UPDATE: Melissa Rycroft & Husband Tye Strickland Today

Melissa Rycroft had her heart broken on The Bachelor but went on to find love with husband Tye Strickland. Today they have 3 kids.

Rycroft was in the running to win the heart of Jason Mesnick on The Bachelor and she even ended up being the winner. She and Mesnick got engaged but they never got married. Mesnick realized that he had fallen for runner up Molly Malaney and he broke up with Rycroft on a special that aired after the season finale. Mesnick ended up marrying his runner up, while Rycroft went on to compete on Dancing With the Stars before finding a love of her own.

How Melissa Rycroft Feels About Jason Mesnick Today

During the big Bachelor break up, Rycroft was upset, but years later, she says that now she has no hard feelings towards Mesnick and Malaney. In a post on Instagram, Rycroft wrote, “Listen, nothing about it was ideal, I think we can all agree to that. But it doesn’t change the fact that the outcome was inevitable. People always ask, ‘Are you still mad at them?’ Why? Why would I be? (First….I was never mad at her at all….). But over a decade later, we’re both married, both have beautiful families, so why still be upset? We all moved on from the situation so long ago, that having to relive it again almost feels like watching other people go through it!”

She continued, writing, “Jason and Molly are great people who have created a beautiful life together. And I’m right where I am supposed to be…and with who I was meant to be with. None of us are angry, none of us hold a grudge, and oddly none of us regret it, because look where it took us! We may have come out if it all a little scarred, but it made us all so much stronger!”

So, who is the man that captured Rycroft’s heart off-screen?

Melissa Rycroft & Her Husband Got Engaged Months After Her “Bachelor” Break Up

CMT's Melissa & Tye – Series PreviewFormer Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Melissa Rycroft has definitely succeeded in turning heartbreak into redemption. After having her heart broken on The Bachelor, and becoming a hugely popular contestant on "Dancing with the Stars," Melissa ignited a major television hosting career and reconnected with the "real" man of her dreams, hometown boyfriend Tye Strickland. Now married with a young daughter, Melissa is about to embark on her biggest journey yet — moving to Los Angeles to pursue her Hollywood dreams, while managing a long-distance relationship. Melissa & Tye premieres Friday, April 20th at 9:30/8:30c (Ryan Seacrest Productions) 2012-03-23T23:28:32Z

Glamour reported that soon after her relationship with Mesnick ended, she started dating Tye Strickland and the two were engaged just 5 months later. Rycroft and the insurance agent were friends for a couple of years and were reported to have had an on-again, off-again relationship. One of their big break ups was just before Rycroft filmed The Bachelor.

Rycroft and her husband had their wedding in Mexico and tied the knot in December 2009, as reported by People.

Mesnick released a statement to People at the time of Rycroft’s nuptials, sending his best wishes to his ex fiancee. Mesnick said, “I’m really happy for her. This whole journey took her to a place where things looked like they were down for her. But then she ended up with the person she was mean to be with. That’s what life’s all about. I couldn’t be happier for her.”

In 2012, Rycroft and her husband came out with their own reality show on CMT called Melissa & Tye.

Today they have three kids together. Their children are sons Cayson Jack and Beckett Thomas, along with daughter Ava Grace. Eldest child Ava was born in 2011, followed by Beckett in 2014 and Cayson in 2016, according to E! News.

