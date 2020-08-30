VMAs 2020 Date, Time, Channels & Location

Tonight is the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, more commonly called the VMAs. And, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it is airing live and there will be a pre-show. Read on for details on when the show airs, what channels it’s on tonight, the show location and pre-show info.

VMAS 2020 CHANNELS: The awards show airs on MTV, MTV2, WPIX (the CW), Paramount, Nick at Night, CMT, TV Land, Logo, Comedy Central, BET, BET Her and VH1.

VMAS 2020 DATE & TIME: The 2020 VMAs air on August 30, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET. As for how long the show is this year, it is scheduled to end at 10:15 p.m. ET. There are encore presentations on channels MTV and MTV2, so the show will most likely keep to its schedule.

VMAS 2020 PRE-SHOW SCHEDULE: The pre-show will air from 6:30 – 8 p.m. ET and will provide viewers with celebrity interviews, “fashion moments” and several performances. The pre-show will only air on the MTV network.

VMAS 2020 RED CARPET INFO: There will be no red carpet show on the E! network. Many of the celebs are in the comfort of their homes tonight. Cosmopolitan confirmed that there will be a red carpet, which may be included in the MTV pre-show.

VMAS 2020 LOCATION: According to the LA Times, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York was the original setting for the 2020 VMAs. But, due to the pandemic, several performances will take place around New York. These performances will go on with either no audience or a small crowd. An official statement from MTV explained, “The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.”

VMAS 2020 HOSTS: Keke Palmer is the host of this year’s awards, while Nessa and Jamila Mustafa will host the pre-show. According to Billboard, Palmer is the first woman of color to host the VMAs since VJ Downtown Julie Brown co-hosted the event’s 1986-87 show. Ahead of the show, Palmer said to Billboard that, “It’s an opportunity for representation. Just knowing that someone who looks like me will get the opportunity to see me up there, which will make it more possible for them to see it for themselves. I want to give it my best so I can let them know what’s possible for them — and they can obviously go beyond that.”

VMAS 2020 PERFORMERS LIST: This year’s performers include Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, the Black Eyed Peas, BTS, CNCO, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Maluma, Miley Cyrus and the Weeknd. J Balvin and Roddy Rich were originally in the lineup but pulled out of the show, according to Variety. An insider told Variety, “Unfortunately, J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are no longer performing. As with every awards show, there are always last-minute talent changes. That said, this year has more logistical hurdles than most and the health and safety of our employees and partners is of the utmost importance.”

Cyrus will deliver her new song “Midnight Sky”, while Gaga and Grande are set to give a performance of their song “Rain on Me” and BTS will perform “Dynamite”.

VMAS 2020 PRESENTERS: The presenters are listed below in alphabetical order by first name or stage name.

Anthony Ramos

Bebe Rexha

Bella Hadid

Drew Barrymore

Jaden Smith

Joey King

Kelly Clarkson

Machine Gun Kelly

Madison Beer

Nicole Richie

Sofia Carson

Travis Barker

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The LA Times reported that the VMAs will have a segment called “Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers”, to honor healthcare workers.

