Perseid Meteor Shower 2020 Live Stream: Watch Perseids Online

This year’s Perseid Meteor Shower is at its peak tonight on Tuesday, August 11 into Wednesday, August 12. This is a highly anticipated event for star watchers across the country, who just recently said goodbye to Comet NEOWISE. Many consider this the best meteor shower of the year, so you don’t want to miss out. If you can’t watch it because of the weather or because there’s just too much light where you live, you can watch the meteor shower online.

NASA recommends watching late August 11 or early in the morning on August 12, between 2 a.m. local time and dawn where you live. The moon is also rising around midnight, so the brightness of the moon may interfere with your viewing. But there will still be a meteor nearly every minute, so you’ll likely still see something. This is the best time to go out, but if it’s too late for you, then try watching around 9 p.m. local time.

For those of you affected by the cloud cover, bad weather, or city lights, you can watch live streams of the meteor shower below.

Perseid Meteor Shower Live Streams

NASA Meteor Watch is hosting a Facebook live stream from about 8 p.m. Central (9 p.m. Eastern) to sunrise on August 12. You can watch the stream at this link or below.

At its peak, we’ll be able to see 50 to 75 meteors an hour in dark skies, Accuweather predicts. The hourly rates will be lower south of the equator.

The Lowell Observatory has a live stream of the Perseids starting at 9 p.m. Pacific tonight (11 p.m. Central/12 a.m. Eastern.) You can watch it here or below.

Perseid Meteor Shower at Lowell Observatory | Perseids 2020Every year in early August, the Earth passes through the debris left by Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which creates the Perseid meteor shower. Join Lowell Observatory at 9pm AZ/PT on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, for a live stream of the Perseid meteor shower, hosted by astronomer Dr. Nick Moskovitz and research assistant Megan Gialluca. We’ll use the All-Sky Camera at the Lowell Discovery Telescope to hunt for meteors together. After that, you’ll be ready to find more on your own, when the meteor showers peak in the hours before dawn. 2020-06-25T06:59:58Z

If you want to try again tomorrow, Slooh is hosting an online meteor watching party that starts at 7 p.m. Eastern on August 12, even though the peak is August 11 in North America:

Star Party Live! Spectacular Live Perseids Meteor ShowerJoin our Perseids Meteor Shower Star Party Live on the night of Wednesday, August 12th, starting at 7 PM EDT. Other timezones: 4 PM PDT ¦ 23:00UTC ¦ 4:30 AM IST The Perseids Meteor Shower isn't the most prolific of the year, but it is one of the most popular and reliable. Warm August nights make meteor watching for Perseids a Summer celestial treat. Meteor watchers can expect rates up to 50-75 meteors per hour under ideal conditions. Each Perseid meteor we see is a tiny particle released by a comet named 109P/Swift-Tuttle. The comet returns to the inner solar system every 133 years, and it's an absolute litterbug – leaving a trail of debris in its wake. When the Earth passes through this trail, some of the particles (meteoroids) enter Earth's atmosphere and vaporize in a breathtaking display often called a "shooting star". Meteor showers are best seen with the naked eye – you need to see as much of the sky as possible. But Slooh uses specialist low-light video cameras to capture this fiery celestial event. The comet particles, called meteoroids, are relatively tiny given the display they put on when they vaporize – most are the size of a sand grain, although a few are pea-sized. The debris field is sparse – very sparse. The meteoroids, drifting through space and gradually dispersing, are about 60-100 miles apart. Slooh Astronomer, Paul Cox, said: "The Perseids are always the most popular meteor shower of the year. Slooh members gather together from around the globe to watch the live feeds in awe and wonder as fragments of comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle vaporize spectacularly as they enter Earth's atmosphere traveling at an astonishing 133,200 mph (60 km per second)!” The shower is named after the constellation of Perseus, which is the shower's 'radiant'. All Perseid meteors will appear to be traveling away from the radiant, although they can appear anywhere in the sky. Meteor watchers have been thwarted by bright moonlight on many occasions, and this year, the 37% Waning Crescent Moon will interfere a little during pre-dawn hours. However, we should still witness a fine display using Slooh's specialist ultra-sensitive video cameras. Slooh members can join the Zoom Webinar to ask questions and interact with Slooh's experts! 2020-07-15T15:34:42Z

Virtual Telescope already streamed the Perseids earlier tonight. You can watch those in the video here or below.

Perseid meteor shower 2020, online observation – 11 Aug. 2020More here: https://www.virtualtelescope.eu/ The Perseid meteor shower is back, ready to put a nice show up there. At Virtual Telescope, we will share its peak live, online: join and and enjoy the show from the comfort of your home. 2020-08-12T00:50:40Z

The Perseids occur as Earth passes through the debris trail left by the Comet Swift-Tuttle, according to Space.com. NASA reports that Comet Swift-Tuttle is the largest solar system object that repeatedly passes close to Earth, and it completes a full orbit every 133 years. They are called the Perseids because their radiant – otherwise known as the area of the sky where meteors appear to originate from – is located near the constellation Perseus, according to the American Meteor Society.

The Perseids is especially popular because it boasts an impressive amount of meteors. They’re beautiful too, making the meteor shower a must-see among starwatching enthusiasts.

If you enjoy the Perseids tonight, don’t forget to watch the Geminids in December. The Perseids usually brings better weather, which is why it’s often more popular, but both can boast the same number of meteors, Accuweather noted.

According to the American Meteor Society, the following meteor showers are happening in the near future:

Aquariids – Active through August 23 (but peak was July 28-29)

Capricornids – Active through August 15 (but peak was July 28-29)

Perseids – Active through August 26, but peak is August 11-12.

Orionids – Active October 2-November 7, with the peak October 20-21

Taurids – Active September 10-November 20, with the peak October 29-30

Leonids – November 6-30, with peak November 16-17

Geminids – December 4-17, with peak December 13-14

Ursids – December 17-26, with peak December 21-22

Quadrantids – December 27-January 10, with peak January 2-3, 2021

Lyrids – April 16-April 30, 2021 with peak April 21-22, 2021

