Where is Christina Hildreth, Shawn Grate’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

On tonight’s new episode of the ID Channel’s Evil Lives Here, Christina Hildreth, an ex-girlfriend of convicted serial killer Shawn Grate details what it was like to live with him. The episode marks the beginning of the channel’s Serial Killer Week.

According to the episode description, “As Christina Hildreth helped Shawn Grate clean up his first crime scene, she didn’t realize what she was doing. Once police were banging on her door while she was trapped with a madman, she understood the situation was direr than she realized.”

Grate has convicted of murdering five women and kidnapping another after admitting to the crimes. Read on to learn more about Grate’s prison sentence.

Where is Christina Hildreth in 2020?

Hildreth and Grate met in 2005 through Hildreth’s step-sister. They were together for five years, and she has since said that she was not surprised that Grate confessed to murdering five women.

Hildreth spoke out about the abuse she endured during her years-long relationship with Grate and cooperated with police fully during the investigation.

She has no real social media presence, and her last public appearance was in 2016 when she appeared on The Dr. Oz show. She also spoke to the Galion Inquirer about being nervous after Grate’s arrest.

According to the article, she has seven dogs and lives in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Another of Grate’s Exes Spoke Out About Him

'It Was His Way Or No Way,' Says Ex-Wife Of Convicted Serial Killer Shawn GrateAmber Bowman the former wife of recently convicted serial killer Shawn Grate, describes how they met, married, and quickly divorced.

Following his arrest and confession, Grate’s ex-wife Amber Bowman also spoke about him. Bowman had one daughter with Grate and was married to him for over a year. She appeared on Dr. Phil to talk about her experience.

She said that they used to playfully wrestle, but looking back at the experiences with him, she remembered times when she’d been afraid of her husband. She said that one time she saw something change in his eyes and told him “it wasn’t funny anymore.” She said she believed he may have been trying to scare her.

When asked if she thought the incident would have escalated if she didn’t tell him to stop, she said she didn’t know.

Grate Has Been Sentenced to Death & Life in Prison

On September 13, 2016, a woman escaped from ties that bound her to a bed and called 911, according to a report by People.

“I’ve been kidnapped,” the woman told the dispatcher. “Please hurry.”

The bodies of Stacey Stanley and Elizabeth Griffith were discovered at the location when police arrived. After being arrested, Grate confessed to two other murders: those of Candice Cunningham and Rebekah Leicy. He also told police that he’d murdered a magazine salesperson years earlier, but he couldn’t remember her name. She was later identified as Dana Nicole Lowrey. Grate pleaded guilty to her murder in 2019.

Because the women had been killed in different counties, Grate was given separate sentences for them. For the Ashland County murders of Stanley and Griffith, Grate was sentenced to death. For the murders that took place in Richland County, he was sentenced to life in prison. For the murder of Lowrey, which happened years earlier, Grate was sentenced to life in prison plus 16 years to be served consecutively with his other sentences.

“I think it’s important that the sentence was consecutive,” Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan told WBNS 10. “He may very well die before he serves a day of this court’s sentence. But, at the end of the day, I’ll know, the sheriff will know, the family will know, that Dana received her own justice.”

