Where Was HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’ Filmed?

HBO’s Lovecraft Country brings horror front-and-center in not only the supernatural form, but also in a historical look at the terrifying nature of racism in the 1950s. The series recreates the United States from that time period to an impressive detail. But just where is Lovecraft Country filmed?

Part of ‘Lovecraft Country’ Was Filmed in Chicago

Part of Lovecraft Country was filmed right in Chicago, including in the Pilsen neighborhood, CBS Chicago reported in 2018 when the series was filmed. The neighborhood was remade into 1950s Chicago.

Filming areas in the Pilsen neighborhood included 18th Street from Ashland Avenue to Blue Island Avenue.

HBO filmed in July 2018 in Elburn, Illinois, on Route 47, The Chicago Tribune reported. The downtown area was transformed, including Ream’s Meat Market at 128 N. Main Street, which was transformed into the Simmonsville Diner with red-and-yellow decor. The owner was offered the chance to keep the decor, but he turned down the offer, saying that he would lose money.

Here’s a photo of the transformation as shared on Facebook.

The Healy Hotel, owned by Kevin Schmidt, was also part of the transformation.

Elburn’s Kountry Kettle was turned into Nanny’s Bakery and the NAPA auto parts store became AG Food Market, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Here are more transformation photos from Elburn. You can see the diner in the photspread below and other locations from Simonsville.

Another location was Mt. Morris’ White Pines Forest State Park in Illinois, My Stateline reported. Beth George of White Pines State Park said HBO called her looking for the “right forest” for the filming.

Woodstock, Illinois was another filming location starting in August 2018, The Woodstock Independent reported. A bus stop was made to look like a wooden shed and Gavers Towing, Main Street, Judd Street, and Lave Avenue were also transformed into a Simmonsville location. This was the city’s first major filming since Groundhog Day.

Other Illinois locations included Hebron and other Chicago suburbs.

Part of the Series Was Filmed in Georgia

Part of the series was also filmed in Georgia. Here’s a photo from filming in downtown Macon, Georgia on Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 2019.

Sound stages were used at Blackhall Studios in Georgia, 11 Alive reported. In Georgia, production began in June 2019 in parts of Marietta. It filmed under the name “RP.”

Backstage reported that filming was also in Newnan High School and on Flat Shoals Road in Covington.

13 WMAZ reported that Macon, Georgia was also a filming location that was included in the trailer, showing exterior shots of Second Street, Cotton Avenue, and Cherry Street. It was filmed under the name “Project Random” in Macon.

In September 2019, Project Casting put out a call for burlesque dancers in Atlanta to be in the film.

Stomp and Stammer clarified that the pilot was filmed in the Chicago area, and much of the latter part of the series was filmed in the Atlanta area.

