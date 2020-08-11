Will Smith’s Shark Week 2020 Special Episode Time & Channel

Will Smith will dive head first into shark-infested waters on a Shark Week 2020 episode you don’t want to miss.

The one hour special, “Will Smith: Off the Deep End” airs on the Discovery Channel at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

SHARK WEEK 2020 CHANNEL: Shark Week 2020 is on the Discovery Channel. It began Sunday, August 9, 2020, and concludes Sunday, August 16, 2020.

WILL SMITH IS APPEARING ON SHARK WEEK 2020: Will Smith has a fear of sharks, as most people would when confronted with the deadly but majestic creatures. He is confronting his fears to dive into shark-infested waters on a special one-hour episode of Shark Week.

“Will Smith is diving headfirst into action, excitement, and shark-infested waters, as he confronts his fear of the open seas and the open jaws of nature’s fiercest predators,” Discovery Channel said in a press release.

“The ocean is talking to you the whole time. And you hope it’s not saying something you don’t want to hear.” Watch Will Smith face his fears on Will Smith: Off the Deep End as #SharkWeek continues TONIGHT at 9p on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/lRwuPWnzG6 — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) August 11, 2020

Will Smith confessed to his fear of sharks on his Facebook series, “Will Smith’s Bucket List,” which featured a swim with sharks. You can watch his episode here.

“Episode 2 of Will Smith’s Bucket List is Out Now! I have not been this Scared in a Looooooooong Time. 13ft. 700lb. BIG A** TIGER SHARKS!” he wrote.

WILL SMITH 2020 NEWS: There’s more good news for Will Smith fans. If you can’t get enough of Will Smith on the one-hour Shark Week episode, he’s going to be behind the camera for a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” drama reboot. The reboot is currently in the works, Variety reported. Smith will be the executive producer.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” aired for six seasons from 1990 to 1996 on NBC, starring James Avery, Janet Hubert, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Ross Bagley. It was Smith’s big break, and he became a household name during the course of the popular TV show. Smith went onto lead a successful movie career, including blockbusters like “Independence Day,” the “Men in Black” and “Bad Boys” franchises, “Ali,” “I, Robot,” and “I Am Legend.” His most recent was a live-action reboot of Disney’s “Aladdin,” he rejoined Martin Lawrence for a third installment of “Bad Boys.”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot will be based on Morgan Cooper’s viral video, which reimagined the NBC comedy series as a drama. The drama was called “Bel-Air,” Variety reported. Cooper posted it online last year. It had more than five million views on YouTube. Watch it here or below.

Several outlets are looking at the project, including HBO Max. You can stream the original series on HBO Max.

“Cooper is attached to co-write and direct the project and will also serve as a co-executive producer,” Variety reported. “Chris Collins will serve as showrunner and executive producer in addition to co-writing the script with Cooper. Smith will executive produce via Westbrook Studios along with Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Miguel Melendez and Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter will also executive produce. Westbrook Studios and Universal Television will produce. UTV was the studio behind the original show as well.”

