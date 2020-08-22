William Hartigan: Meet ‘RHONY’ Star Leah McSweeney’s New Boyfriend

Real Housweives on New York City star Leah McSweeney went Instagram official with new boyfriend William Hartigan on Saturday. McSweeney, 37, shared a cute snapshot of the couple on the beach with caption, “Get yourself a cute financial advisor.”

While the Married to the Mob founder, who has a 12-year-old daughter, Kier, from her past relationship with Rob Cristofaro, is incredibly open about her personal life, she later detagged Hartigan in her photo. Hartigan, who has under 2,000 followers on Instagram, keeps his profile private. So, who is the man that has stolen McSweeney’s heart?

According to Hartigan’s Linkedin account, he has worked as a senior vice president at Merrill Lynch since January 2019. Unlike McSweeney, who’s based in Manhattan, Hartigan lives in the greater Boston area.

His official Merrill Lynch profile lists his office in Concord, New Hampshire. His job description reads, “As a Merrill Lynch financial advisor, my investment advice and strategies are guided by understanding your life’s goals, risk tolerance, time horizon and liquidity needs. When you succeed, I succeed.”

Hartigan Co-Founded & Sold His Own Assisted-Living Facility Business

In 2012, after graduating from Cornell University with a degree in American studies, Hartigan started working for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in New York City. However, after three years, he left the flagship office to co-found TriBeCa Group, a healthcare assisted-living business.

In 2016, Hartigan successfully sold the business, and returned back home to New Hampshire to work with his father, Tony Hartigan, who’s married to his mother, Cecei Blakeslee Hartigan. The financial advisor is the youngest of three children. He has two older sisters.

William write in his bio that he “shares his father’s deep belief in helping clients achieve their goals through asset allocation, value investing, and municipal bonds. William holds his Series 7 and Series 66 FINRA registrations and is a Portfolio Manager. A Portfolio Manager can help clients pursue their objectives by managing on a discretionary basis his own Personalized or Defined Strategies, which may incorporate individual stocks and bonds, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management model portfolios, and third-party investment strategies.”

Like McSweeney, Hartigan Lives a Sober Lifestyle



Hartigan, who describes himself as a “fitness enthusiast,” played four years of varsity squash while at college. While at Cornell University, he also served on the college’s Sober Livin Dorm and the junior committee for The Partnership for Drug-Free Kids.

Hartigan’s mother Cecie served as the first executive director of the New Hampshire Lawyer’s Assistance Program until her retirement in 2017, which provides outreach programs for lawyers needing assistance with drug recovery, alcohol misuse, and mental health issues.

McSweeney, who’s had more than a few wild drunken nights while filming RHONY, recently went public with her choice to be sober. In June, she proudly posted on Instagram that she was 90 days sober. It’s not yet known if McSweeney opens up about her new romance during the RHONY Season 12 reunion special, which filmed earlier this month.

