When Was Season 4 for ‘World of Dance’ Filmed?

The semi-finals for World of Dance continue tonight, and the season 4 finale airs tomorrow night. The episodes were taped in February and early March, and production was never shut down due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Production on Season 4 of the show kicked off in February 2020, and production was nearly shut down, but they instead just moved up the finale by one day in order to still be able to film, though they were not able to have a live audience present for the show.

“We actually lucked out,” Ne-Yo told NBC Los Angeles. “The day we shot the finale was the day they said, alright guys this is really serious. Everybody has to go home.”

The show tapes at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, California.

The Season Was Filmed in Early 2020

The final few episodes of the season for World of Dance are usually filmed on a large, round stage with a large audience packed in around the circle to watch the performances. This season, however, that won’t be the case for the finale episode.

“We couldn’t put an audience there that last day,” Ne-Yo said about the finale.

He added that he doesn’t believe the emotion of performances was affected by not having an audience, though, and that all of the acts that made it to the finale showed the judges their best.

The winner of the season will take home a $1 million prize.

There Will Be No Live Audience for the Finale

Since the COVID-19 restrictions went into place right at the tail-end of filming, the World of Dance finale will be shown with no live audience, but the judges made sure that didn’t affect performances. Ne-Yo said he would only vote for acts that brought their A-game since they were competing for a $1 million prize.

“You’ve got to impress me,” he said. “This is $1 million. And for me to just give anybody $1 million, is not going down. You’re going to work for it. You’re going to work hard for it. You’re going to step outside of your comfort zone. And should you do this successfully, I will give you $1 million.”

According to Goldderby, MDC 3 is their favorite to win the entire competition at the moment. Previously, they had the Upper Division team Oxygen as the winner, but the balance has shifted after the most recent love-triangle performance from MDC 3. The predictions are based on the combined prediction of fans who make their forecast each week.

At the time of writing, the best odds for winning is MDC 3 followed closely by Jefferson y Adrianita and then Jake and Chau.

Jefferson y Adrianita are not only in the competition to win World of Dance, however. The couple is now in the running for choreographing their routines in the race for a Primetime Emmy Award. The nomination came for both of their routines that had aired at the time the Emmy nominations were released.

World of Dance won last year’s Emmy for Best Choreography as well, winning for the routines of Tessandra Chavez and Unity LA.

World of Dance airs immediately following America’s Got Talent on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. on NBC.

