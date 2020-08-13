Is ‘World of Dance’ Renewed or Canceled for Season 5?

Tonight is the season 4 finale of NBC’s dance competition reality show World of Dance, leaving many fans to wonder about whether the show has been renewed for a new season.

The show has not yet been renewed, but it’s likely that it will be renewed for season 5 based on the ratings of the current season. Last year, the show was renewed before the season finished airing, but that’s not the case this year. It’s not clear if that’s due to COVID-19 changes or possibly due to some other internal decision still being made.

World of Dance is hosted by Scott Evans with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. The competition showcases solo dancers, partners and dance crews competing against each other for a grand prize of $1 million and the title of the best dancer in the world.

Sometimes, the competitors also go on to work with the judges professionally, even if they don’t win the show.

Read on to learn more about the current renewal status of NBC’s World of Dance.

‘World of Dance’ Pulls Strong Ratings

This year, World of Dance has had consistently high ratings, with World of Dance and America’s Got Talent being the number one and two shows of the night in 9 of 9 key demographics.

On June 30, NBC reported that World of Dance hit a new season-high the week before and grew 102% in social traffic.

So far for season 5 of the show, World of Dance peaked during the season premiere with 5 million viewers. Since then, the show has held strong between 3 and 4 million viewers with the season low on July 21 with just 3.275 million viewers tuning in.

The most recent episode was up to nearly 4 million viewers again, and it’s likely the finale will pull in just as many if not more.

For comparison, Season 3 of World of Dance averaged 3.69 million viewers, and it was renewed for a new season.

It’s Likely ‘World of Dance’ Will Be Renewed

While it’s not confirmed yet, it is likely that World of Dance will be renewed for another season. Right now, the status is officially ‘pending.’

Production on the show usually happens starting in February, so there’s still plenty of time for NBC to issue a renewal.

Production on Season 4 of the show kicked off in February 2020, and production was nearly shut down, but they instead just moved up the finale by one day in order to still be able to film, though they were not able to have a live audience present for the show.

“We actually lucked out,” Ne-Yo told NBC Los Angeles. “The day we shot the finale was the day they said, alright guys this is really serious. Everybody has to go home.”

The show tapes at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, California.

The final few episodes of the season for World of Dance are usually filmed on a large, round stage with a large audience packed in around the circle to watch the performances. This season, however, that won’t be the case for the finale episode.

“We couldn’t put an audience there that last day,” Ne-Yo said about the finale.

