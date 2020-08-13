World of Dance Season 4 Winner Spoilers: Live Results & Recap

Tonight was the season finale of NBC’s reality dance competition World of Dance, and that means that one of the four remaining acts will be walking away with $1 million and the title of best dancer in the world.

World of Dance is hosted by Scott Evans with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. The competition showcases solo dancers, partners and dance crews competing against each other for a grand prize of $1 million and the title of the best dancer in the world.

The competitors competing in tonight’s episode are Oxygen, MDC 3, Geometrie Variable and Jefferson y Adrianita. Before the show airs, odds are in favor of MDC 3 according to US Bookies, but the competition could go to anyone at this rate.

Spoiler Warning! Spoilers for tonight’s finale of World of Dance and all of season 4 follow.

Read on for a live recap of tonight’s finale of World of Dance. This post will be updated as the episode airs.

‘World of Dance’ Season 4 Finale Live Results & Recap: Who Won the Season?

The show opened up with Jennifer Lopez discussing the fact that they were unable to have a live audience at the finale.

“A dancer performs just as hard for three people as they do for 300,” JLo said before reiterating that the competition is still “anyone’s game.”

Geometrie Variable, MDC3, Oxygen and Jefferson y Adrianita were all welcomed to the stage in robes, showing off a few of their moves before moving on to the competition.

The finalists were each set to perform one more time and be scored by the judges in order to determine the winner of World of Dance Season 4. Derek and JLo both agreed that they didn’t know who would be the winner at the end of the episode.

Has ‘World of Dance’ Been Renewed for Season 5?

The show has not yet been renewed, but it’s likely that it will be renewed for season 5 based on the ratings of the current season. Last year, the show was renewed before the season finished airing, but that’s not the case this year. It’s not clear if that’s due to COVID-19 changes or possibly due to some other internal decision still being made.

This year, World of Dance has had consistently high ratings, with World of Dance and America’s Got Talent being the number one and two shows of the night in 9 of 9 key demographics.

On June 30, NBC reported that World of Dance hit a new season-high the week before and grew 102% in social traffic.

While it’s not confirmed yet, it is likely that World of Dance will be renewed for another season. Right now, the status is officially ‘pending.’

READ NEXT: MDC 3 on ‘World of Dance’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know