World of Dance 2020 Spoilers: The Season 4 Semifinalists

The duel rounds and redemption dances have concluded for NBC’s World of Dance, meaning the acts who made it through are now part of the semifinals of the 2020 competition.

Going into last week’s episode, the Upper Division was already wrapped up for the duel round, leaving the younger competitors to compete for their chance to move on, and the Junior Division finished out the duels to determine who would ultimately move on to the next round.

Guest judge tWitch chose from eliminated acts to see who would compete for redemption, but the decision of which contestants get back into the competition was ultimately left up to judges Derek Hough, Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo.

There are only three episodes left in this season: two semi-finals episodes and one finale, which is set to air on August 12, 2020.

Which Contestants Are in the Semi-Finals?

This year’s group of contestants is fairly diverse, and there are plenty of solo, duo, and groups to keep every fan happy with who is left.

Here’s who’s left in the competition going into the semi-finals:

Upper Division:

Jefferson y Adrianita

UPeepz

Kurtis Sprung

Geometrie Variable

Jake and Chau

Oxygen (Won Redemption)

Junior Division:

GTVMNT

Savannah Manzel

MDC 3

Bailey and Kida

Keagan Capps

The Young Cast

How do the Semi-Finals Work?

This year, the semi-finals are one of the only rounds that work the same as they have in previous seasons of the show.

In the first round of the semi-finals, six of the top 12 acts will take the actual stage for the first time this season in front of the judges as well as the host.

Now, instead of deciding who gets through directly by placing dancers up against one another, the judges will score each performance based on their artistry, technique, choreography, creativity and presentation.

The top two scoring acts will move onto the world final and season finale, becoming just one step away from winning the $1 million grand prize.

In the first episode of the semi-finals, viewers can expect dances from Keagan Capps, Bailey & Kida, The Young Cast, Oxygen, Savannah Manzel and GRVMNT.

In the sneak peek of the first of the semi-finals, the Young Cast dances to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which stuns the judges. Derek Hough loves their song choice, and J Lo is immediately interested in what she sees, cheering the group on from the middle of their performance.

According to Goldderby, MDC 3 is their favorite to win the entire competition at the moment. Previously, they had the Upper Division team Oxygen as the winner, but the balance has shifted after the most recent love-triangle performance from MDC 3. The predictions are based on the combined prediction of fans who make their forecast each week.

Jefferson y Adrianita are not only in the competition to win World of Dance, however. The couple is now in the running for choreographing their routines in the race for a Primetime Emmy Award. The nomination came for both of their routines that had aired at the time the Emmy nominations were released.

World of Dance won last year’s Emmy for Best Choreography as well, winning for the routines of Tessandra Chavez and Unity LA.

At the time of writing, the best odds for winning is MDC 3 followed closely by Jefferson y Adrianita and then Jake and Chau.

World of Dance airs immediately following America’s Got Talent on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. on NBC.

