‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Finale: What Time & Channel Is Episode 10 Airing?

Yellowstone is back for one last night with the Season 3 finale, and fans excited to see how things turn out, but they aren’t looking forward to saying goodbye. Season 3 Episode 10 of Yellowstone airs tonight on Paramount, August 23, 2020. Here are all the details you’ll need on how to watch the episode tonight live as it airs.

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on TV Tonight

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 10 Time & Date: Yellowstone airs tonight, Sunday, August 23, 2020. The episode airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Pacific.) The episode lasts four minutes longer than normal.

Yellowstone Channel: Yellowstone‘s episode tonight is airing on multiple channels. It’s airing on the main channel, the Paramount Network (formerly known as Spike TV) and then airing again immediately after. But it’s also airing on CMT live at the same time.

To find what channel Paramount Network (or CMT) is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Paramount is on in your region. If your cable or satellite company carried Spike TV, then it will still be carrying the Paramount Network. (Paramount Network is the new name for the channel that was once called Spike TV.)

Livestream: If you can’t watch on TV, you can also watch online. Check out Heavy’s article here for all the details on how to watch Yellowstone online tonight if that’s your preference.

Yellowstone Length: Many Yellowstone episodes were a little longer than an hour last season. Tonight’s ends at 10:04 p.m. Eastern.

About the series: The series follows the violent world of the Dutton family, who owns the largest ranch in the United States. John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) is constantly at war to keep his family’s land. He’s temporarily joined forces with his sworn enemies, Rainwater and Jenkins, to fight the Beck brothers as they seek to control the region.

Tonight’s episode is called “The World Is Purple.” The synopsis reads: “John sits down at the negotiating table with former friends and foes; as the battle for the future of the Yellowstone heats up, nothing will ever be the same.”

Josh Holloway, who portrays Roarke, told CinemaBlend about his character: “I think Roarke way underestimates John Dutton. He just sees John Dutton as another kind of relic. Somebody trying to hold onto something that they are not going to be capable to hold onto, that they are not going to be able to afford, And that their pride is gonna make them lose everything, and he says as much to Beth (Kelly Reilly). So, I think he’s just another deal.”

But will Roarke still think that Dutton is “just another deal” when Season 3 ends? That’s a question that many fans are wondering. After the ending that Wade faced last week, anything could happen tonight.

Yellowstone had 10 episodes in Season 2, which was one more episode than we had in Season 1. Season 3 also has 10 episodes.

