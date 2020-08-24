‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Is Already Filming: When Does It Return?

Now that Season 3 of Yellowstone has ended on such a crazy cliffhanger, you are no doubt wondering just how long you’re going to have to wait until the show returns. The good news is that not only is the show already renewed, but they’re already filming the new season.

Here’s what you need to know.

Yellowstone’s New Season Is Filming Completely in Montana

Yellowstone was officially renewed in February, Variety reported.

Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone, told Deadline that they would be shooting Season 4 in Montana, not Utah. This year it’s exclusively in Montana, where there weren’t any active coronavirus cases at the time of Sheridan’s interview. Everyone had to be in quarantine for two weeks first before filming, and then they have to stay on the set or at home thereafter. So they’re taking a lot of precautions.

Sheridan said they were discussing building an outdoor gym, a restaurant, and other forms of entertainment on the grounds to keep the cast and crew entertained during filming.

Filming Started Around the Same Time that It Begins Every Season

The good news is that filming is starting around the time it normally starts every year. So barring any major interruptions, Yellowstone may not be premiering Season 4 too much later than it normally does.

Sheridan told Deadline: “The plan was to start in June. The plan’s been to start in June every single year, to be honest with you. And every year, something happens and we can’t start until August.”

Sheridan noted that there might be some weather complications that bring in delays since they’re filming in Montana. But barring anything major, it looks like the show is right on schedule.

Sheridan also noted that the show would likely have six seasons total.

“I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end… You have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion. Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could.”

Filming Has Already Started & Local Agencies Are Hosting Casting Calls

On August 3, Yellowstone casting directors had an open call for locals in Montana to work as extras through December, including in Darby, Hamilton, and Missoula, NBC Montana reported. Another casting call is asking for people from Missoula and Bitterroot Valley.

And here’s the latest casting call on Facebook:

In fact, according to a post by Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd, Season 4 just started filming a couple of days ago. We know for sure that Smith is returning for Season 4. He’s been sharing photos on Instagram about being back on Dutton Ranch for filming.

Here’s a photo he shared just a few days ago about the first day of filming.

Others are sharing photos from Chief Joseph Ranch, where Season 4 is being filmed.

This photo, shared on August 22, had a minor spoiler that Rip is returning.

And here’s another post from August 21, showing filming underway.

According to the Chief Joseph Ranch Instagram account, the official first day of filming was August 21.

And Brecken Merrill (Tate) shared this photo on set on August 22.

Here’s another photo from filming.