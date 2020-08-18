Is Developer Zach Vella Married? Does He Have a Wife?

Real estate mogul Zach Vella has made appearances on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles as well as Million Dollar Listing: New York, and viewers of the series may be wondering about his personal life. Vella is married to jewelry designer Michelle Campbell Mason.

Zach Vella is the CEO of Vella Group, LLC as well as Skylark Capital Management, LLC. He develops properties in major cities across the entire United States including New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Miami. The developer primarily works with high-end hotels and retail properties, though he has also been known to work with creative offices as well.

Vella has been married since September 2015. They got engaged two and a half years into their relationship on Christmas Eve in New York.

Vella Proposed to Michelle Campbell Mason in 2014

Zach proposed about two and a half years into his relationship with his now-wife Michelle Campbell Mason.

“It was Christmas Eve in New York, and we were planning a date night out at the Italian restaurant Marea,” Michelle told Vogue. “As I was getting ready, Zach asked me to meet him in the living room of our apartment for a drink at 7:00 p.m. sharp, which was a bit fishy, as neither of us are punctual people.”

She said that she heard Frank Sinatra when she walked down the stairs and saw candles as well as champagne chilling. They opened one gift each before going off to dinner.

“I unwrapped the paper and found a Belstaff box,” she said. “I assumed leather would be inside, but instead it was filled with tissue. I felt around and found a smaller box. In that box was another box, and in my head I was really hoping it wasn’t earrings. He took the box from me, got down on his knee, and asked if I would marry him. I was crying so hard, it was difficult to get out my answer.”

They then went out to drinks at The Carlyle.

The Couple Got Married in 2015

For their venue, the couple decided on Ashford Castle in Ireland thanks to Michelle’s love of medieval and Renaissance history. They wanted their wedding to be comfortable and understated, Vogue reported.

“When you get married in a castle, you don’t need to add much,” Michelle said. “We went for really organic elements to highlight the natural beauty of the space—lots of wildflowers, candles, moss, and unfinished wood.”

The reception took place in front of the castle and after dinner they enjoyed fireworkd on the lake.

Currently, Michelle is the founder of Paramour Films, where she helps to “focus on fact and female narratives” as well as “stories of the past to help us see the future more clearly.”

Her jewelry line, titled Michelle Campbell Jewelry features bracelets, earrings, rings and necklaces. The brand was established in 2011. According to the Instagram biography for the company, they focus on “working in exclusive collabs and private label” and their jewelry is inspired by modern architecture.

Zach Vella has two children, Cyra and Sebastian, from his previous marriage to Nancy McCormick Vella.

