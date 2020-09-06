90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 13 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 13 airs Sunday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 13, titled ”Hot Tempers and Cold Feet,” reads, “Nerves run high the day of Angela and Michael’s wedding. Colt reveals all his secrets to Jess. Kalani and Asuelu attend couple’s therapy. Larissa develops an unlikely friendship. Elizabeth discovers Andrei was hiding the truth from her too.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé will see Jess and Larissa form a surprising alliance over their shared (and arguably terrible) experiences with Colt. Meanwhile, Andrei comes clean to Libby about his past, Kalani and Asuelu see a therapist to deal with their marital issues, Tania and Syngin continue fighting in South Africa, and Angela has a meltdown the day of her wedding. Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After:

Jess & Larissa Become Friends & Bond Over Their Bad Experiences With Colt

After a disastrous reunion with Colt, Jess has another visit to make during her trip to Las Vegas…#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/drEVvIl4o1 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) September 5, 2020

As fans are likely aware of by now, Jess and Colt are no longer together, and viewers will get a chance to watch their breakup unfold during tonight’s episode. After Colt comes clean about his friend Vanessa living in his mother Debbie’s house, Jess ends their relationship and leaves.

Following the disastrous split, Jess reaches out to Colt’s ex-wife Larissa, and the two bond over just how bad their relationships were with the reality star. In the clip above, Jess opens up to Larissa about how often Colt lied to her, how hurt she was by his actions, and how she feels like Colt just used her.

“I think that Colt use me,” Jess tells Larissa, who questions why. “For maybe jealous for you, because going to Brazil, meet my family Debbie … ” Jess responds. Larissa looks quizzical and responds, “Yeah he tried to make the same history,” and Jess adds, “I think he say ‘Oh Brazilian girls, maybe Larissa jealous.'”

Jess explains during a confessional that Colt “broken her feelings” and she feels like he never really cared about her. “I wish I listen to Larissa when she call me and say ‘Jess be careful, Colt is trash man.'” She then tells Larissa that Colt broke her heart because he promised her children, and Larissa tells her that Colt was the same way when they were together. “Do what he does, only promise, nothing,” she tells the redhead.

The two also have a good time making fun of the size of Colt’s manhood after Jess tells Larissa about the eight women who messaged her on social media claiming Colt send them “d–k pics.” Larissa says, “I don’t know, I feel like he wants to be a pimp,” and jokes that Colt thought he was a “bigger deal” than he actually was (emphasis on the word “bigger”). Jess jokes that he had, “too much hands for little d–k,” while Larissa indicates how small he was with her fingers, so fans will learn way more about Colt than is strictly necessary during tonight’s episode.

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

Kalani Tells Asuelu That Therapy is Their Last Option Before Divorce

"I'm past my breaking point." Kalani needs something to change…or her marriage is over. See what happens Sunday at 8/7c on #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After. pic.twitter.com/x8GCcd1wa4 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) September 3, 2020

Kalani and Asuelu are still at odds over the future of their relationship when Kalani decides to give Asuelu an ultimatum – either the two see a couple’s therapist, or she will end their marriage. Although Asuelu agrees to go to couple’s therapy, he requests a Samoan translator to make sure he is being understood during their sessions.

“It’s basically impossible to work on our marriage when I’m with somebody who doesn’t want to talk through our issues,” Kalani tells the cameras. “You just create this big elephant in the room that you have to work through, and we’re not working through it, and it’s just getting bigger and bigger and bigger to where I feel like we both can’t even stand each other right now.”

The reality stars agree to see a therapist together, but again, Asuelu emphasizes that he doesn’t just want “white people” (or women) listening to their issues, he wants somebody who understands his own culture and beliefs to be present as well. “If, what everything is go really bad, I will stand to my wife,” Asuelu says during a confessional. “I still love my family and I really want to make this relationship, like, each other and fix what’s happening.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details