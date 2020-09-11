Aaron Grissom Dead: ‘Top Chef’ Star Killed in Motorcycle Crash at 34

Aaron Grissom, who competed on Season 12 of Top Chef, died in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, September 8, as reported by TMZ. He was 34.

Grissom’s death was ruled an accident, the Pierce County Medical examiner told Tacoma News Tribune. His cause of death stemmed from suffering “blunt force injuries,” from the accident which reportedly took place in Chambers Bay, Washington.

The Washington native was living in Los Angeles and working as a chef at North Hollywood’s Bow & Truss when he competed on Bravo’s cooking reality TV series in 2014. He was one of 16 contestants on Top Chef: Boston, but due to his argumentative natures, was eliminated early on in the competition.

Before that, Grissom had joined Guy Fieri on for an episode of his Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Together, they visited and showcased Grissom’s restaurant, Dirty Oscar’s Annex, which is located on 6th Avenue in Tacoma.

Grissom was Arrested & Booked on Suspicion of Felony Domestic Violence in 2014

On November 4, 2014, Grissom’s girlfriend alleged that he pushed her so hard that she suffered a knee during an argument at home. The reality star was booked at 1:15 p.m. local time on suspicion of felony domestic violence in the Los Angeles Area of the San Fernando Valley. The sheriff’s department reported that the chef was released after posting $50,000 bail.

Grissom had likely already finished filming Top Chef: Boston when he was arrested with domestic violence charges, as reported by Eater LA. Bravo did not comment on the situation at the time, and the show continued to air as normal.

After Grissom was eliminated early, viewers were unsure if the network would cut his appearance on Last Chance Kitchen, which gives cut contestants another shot to regain their spot in the competition. Bravo did air Grissom’s episode of Last Chance Kitchen, but he was eliminated in the first round.

Grissom Donated a Kidney to His Business Partner Who Suffered From Diabetes

Yu Nanakornphanom, who worked with Grissom on his ramen bar Moshi Moshi, told Tacoma News Tribune that even after his friend and chef departed from the restaurant, they remained close. In fact, Grissom donated his kidney to his business partner.

“After we opened (Moshi Moshi), we talked about it. ‘I have this condition,’ I don’t know how much I can take with the business,” Nanakornphanom said. “Then we were joking around, and he said, ‘I can give you a kidney.’ We happened to be a match — we’re both Type O. It’s very rare to find Type O.”

After leaving Moshi Moshi last summer, the chef had started cooking meals for major touring singers including Billie Eilish, but due to COVID-19, all concerts were canceled. Grissom moved to live in Mexico once the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Nanakornphanom, Grissom was spending time with his girlfriend in Mexico but had recently returned unexpectedly to the Tacoma area. “He had a lot going on,” said Nanakornphanom. “I think he had a good future ahead of him. He’s always learning to do something. He was driven. He lived his life fully.”

