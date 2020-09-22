AGT Season 15 Finale Schedule: What Time & Channel Does the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale Air?

NBC’s America’s Got Talent begins its wrap on season 15 tonight with the last episode of performances ahead of the finale. Luckily for viewers, the finale is a three-part event that airs over the course of three days.

The majority of finalists this season are singers, but there are still three Golden Buzzer winners around at this point in the competition. Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer and Simon Cowell’s have both been sent home.

Judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel will be present to watch the final 10 acts perform, and luckily for long-time viewers and fans, Simon Cowell will be back for the finale. Cowell has been absent from the show since falling off an e-bike and breaking his back in August. It’s not clear if Cowell will be back physically or in what capacity he will be on the show, though, according to Cinema Blend.

Read on to learn more about the AGT Season 15 Finale schedule.

When Is The ‘AGT’ Season Finale?

The AGT season finale event is a three-part event airing over two days on NBC, starting on Tuesday, September 22 and ending with the announcement of the winner at around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the season 15 finale:

Tuesday, September 22, 8 p.m.-10 p.m.: The top ten acts perform for the last time from Universal Studios.

Wednesday, September 23, 8 p.m.-9 p.m.: One-hour special countdown to the finale episode including a recap of the season so far.

Wednesday, September 23, 9 p.m.-11 p.m.: Two-hour season finale ending with host Terry Crews crowning this season’s winner. The episode synopsis promises that the episode will feature special guest performers and surprises that shouldn’t be missed by viewers.

Who Are The ‘AGT’ Season 15 Finalists?

There are 10 total finalists left to perform on the show, and only one of those finalists will be named the winner and walk away with the $1 million prize.

Here’s who’s left to compete on AGT Season 15:

Alan Silva, 38-year-old aerialist from Las Vegas

Archie Williams, 59-year-old singer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BAD Salsa, 16 and 21-year-old salsa duo from India

Bello Sisters, 14 to 22-year-old acrobatic trio from Italy

Brandon Leake, 27-year-old spoken word artist from Stockton, California (Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer act)

Broken Roots, 37 to 44-year-old band from Chicago

Cristina Rae, 30-year-old singer from Nashville (Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer act)

Daneliya Tuleshova, 14-year-old singer from Astana, Kazakhstan

Kenadi Dodds, 15-year-old singer and guitarist from Salt Lake City, Utah

Roberta Battaglia, 10-year-old singer from Toronto, Canada (Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer act)

When it comes to who might take home the grand prize this season, anything could happen, but there are some solid predictions about who America might vote for. Singer Roberta Battaglia is a favorite to win simply because she always astonishes the judges and viewers with her strong, mature voice.

Archie Williams could also take home the prize; his backstory about being in prison for over 30 years after being wrongfully convicted of a crime lends well to TV, even if he may not be the most talented singer on the show.

Tune in to America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, September 22 and Wednesday, September 23 to see the act that finally takes home the crown for season 15 of the show.

