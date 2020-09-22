AGT Voting: How to Vote for the ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2020 Finals

The finals of America’s Got Talent season 15 begin on Tuesday, September 22, with the final 10 acts performing one last time in the hopes of earning enough votes to win AGT‘s million dollar grand prize.

Viewers watching at home have a pivotal role to play in choosing the season’s winner, as the act with the most votes after Tuesday night’s live show will win at the end of Wednesday, September 23’s finale episode.

If you’re planning to vote for your America’s Got Talent favorites, here’s what you need to know about how to vote:

‘AGT’ Fans Can Vote for the Season 15 Winner During the Tuesday Night Live Finals & Until the Next Morning

According to NBC, the voting window for the finals opens Tuesday, September 22 once the show starts airing live and stays open until Wednesday, September 23. The voting window varies depending on your time zone; here is when you will be able to vote based on where you live:

– Puerto Rico: 8pm AT Tuesday until 7am AT Wednesday.

– Eastern: 8pm ET Tuesday until 7am ET Wednesday.

– Central: 7pm CT Tuesday until 6am CT Wednesday.

– Mountain: 6pm MT Tuesday until 5am MT Wednesday.

– Pacific: 5pm PT Tuesday until 4am PT Wednesday.

– Alaska: 4pm AKT Tuesday until 3am AKT Wednesday.

– Hawaii: 2pm HT Tuesday until 1am HT Wednesday.

The results will then be tallied, and the act that received the most votes from viewers following their finals performance will be crowned the 2020 season 15 winner of America’s Got Talent.

NBC Offers 3 Voting Methods to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Viewers This Season

This season, NBC offered viewers voting at home three different ways to vote for their favorites and make their preferences known to help determine who continues in the competition and who gets sent home. For the finals, all three voting methods will be available.

The first method of voting is via The AGT Official App. To vote using the app, you must download the app to your smartphone device and sign up for a free NBCUniversal Profile using a valid email address. NBC explains, “You may vote via the App up to ten times per act per email address, regardless of sign in method used, during each Overnight Voting Window.” Attempts to vote more than 10 times per act, per email address, will not be counted. Download The AGT Official App here.

The second voting option is to vote online using NBC.com. Again, this method of voting requires an active NBCUniversal Profile created using a valid email address. Since the same email address and account are being used for the app and for online voting, note that you can vote up to 10 times per email address. So, if you have already voted 10 times for an act using your NBCUniversal Profile on the app, you will not be able to vote 10 more times on NBC.com.

The third voting option is exclusive to those who have the XFinity X1 Set-Top Box, an XFinity Voice Remote, and an active XFinity subscription that includes NBC. Via this method, you can vote for each act up to 10 times using your device. It is important to note that for XFinity X1 Set-Top Box Voting, the voting window is only open for 3 hours – when the Tuesday night show airs live for the Eastern and Central time zones until one hour after it ends. To find out when you can vote via XFinity voting, click here.

New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15 air live on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

