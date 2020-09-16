AGT Winners & Eliminations: Who Made it Through Tonight? 9/16/2020 Recap

During America’s Got Talent season 15’s second semifinals results show on September 16, the last spots in the finals were filled by 5 deserving acts.

So, which acts are heading into the finals of AGT season 15, and which were unfortunately sent home after not receiving enough votes from the viewers watching their Tuesday night performances at home? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15 Episode 22 Recap & Results

The acts up for deliberation during the September 16 episode, hoping for enough votes from America to move on to the finals, were: the Bello Sisters, Kenadi Dodds, Jonathan Goodwin, Celina Graves, Brett Loudermilk, Daneliya Tuleshova, WAFFLE Crew, BAD Salsa, Max Major, Voices of Our City Choir, and Cristina Rae. With only 5 spots left in the finale, 6 acts would be eliminated at the end of the night.

The first 5 spots in the finals (out of 10 total) were awarded last week, to Broken Roots, Brandon Leake, Alan Silva, Roberta Battaglia, and Archie Williams.

New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15 air live on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

