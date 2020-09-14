Is Alan Bersten Dating Anyone? Does He Have a Girlfriend?

Alan Bersten, the reigning Dancing With the Stars champion, is a single man heading into season 29 of the hit reality competition. Unless Bersten is doing a phenomenal job of keeping a new romantic relationship under wraps, there is no evidence the professional dancer is dating anyone.

Bersten previously dated model Alexis Ren, whom he partnered with on DWTS season 27. But the couple split in late 2018, ET reported at the time. Bersten has since sworn off getting romantically involved with future dance partners.

Fans Speculated Alan Bersten Was Dating Former Partner Hannah Brown But Both Insisted They Were Just Friends

Bersten was partnered with the former Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, for DWTS season 28. Brown was viewed as somewhat of an underdog during the competition and the pair received some disappointing scores and critiques along the way. But she and Bersten pulled out a victory and won the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Fans speculated throughout the season about whether there was something romantic brewing between Brown and Bersten. During an interview with Marie Claire in early October 2019, Brown insisted that she was single and was not looking to date at that time. “I am totally okay on my own. I don’t want to have to have a man to feel whole.” The interviewer also included in the piece: “The rapport that I observed between Brown and Bersten was fraternal, not flirtatious.”

Is Hannah Brown Ready to Date Again?Guest host Justin Hartley asked former "The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown if she was ready to date again after experiencing heartbreak on the dating show. Hannah also revealed her status with runner-up Tyler C., and the physical and emotional exhaustion she's going through as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars." #HannahBrown #JustinHartley #TheEllenShow 2019-10-25T13:00:08Z

A few weeks later during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, guest host Justin Hartley came right out and asked Brown if she was dating Bersten. She immediately answered, “No, I’m not… We’re great friends. He kind of has to be my best friend.” Brown added that after the “trauma” she experienced with the men from the Bachelorette, she needed a break from dating. You can watch that interview here.

After they were crowned the winners, Bersten talked about his partnership with Brown during an interview with People TV. He acknowledged that he developed a closer friendship with Brown than he had with other partners but also insisted that the relationship was platonic:

Hannah and I built such an amazing relationship during these 11, 12 weeks that it’s nice to look back and reflect on how amazing this experience has been and what a friend I made in Hannah. Hannah and I, it was a different partnership than I’ve ever experienced before because after rehearsals, almost every day, we would go and eat and just hang out and that’s very rare when you spend six hours with someone that you want to still see them afterwards. So I’m really lucky that me and Hannah became such good friends.

Bersten & Alexis Ren Had a ‘Showmance’ in 2018

Bersten was paired with model Alexis Ren for DWTS season 27. During week six, Ren admitted to the cameras that she was “developing feelings” for Bersten. She added, “We communicate not just through our steps and our movements, but with our hearts too.” As People reported at the time, Ren opened up to Bersten during a rehearsal that she felt they had legitimate chemistry.

DWTS Alan Bersten Kisses Partner Alexis Ren After Admitting He's 'Falling' for HerDancing with the Stars, pro-dancer Alan Bersten opens up about his true feelings for his celeb partner Alexis Ren, who revealed that she’s crushing on the 24-year-old during last week’s episode. 2018-11-06T05:21:19Z

Bersten was initially cautious about that attraction. But the following week, he admitted that the attraction was mutual. Bersten told Ren, in a clip that can be seen here, that while he was afraid of jeopardizing their “amazing journey together,” he was falling for her. “I’ve never had an experience like this. It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else. I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you.”

The pair ultimately finished in fourth place and planned to carry on a relationship after the competition ended. But the honeymoon didn’t last long. Entertainment Tonight reported in December 2018, just a couple of weeks after DWTS wrapped, that Ren and Bersten were already taking a break because their busy schedules kept them apart.

By March 2019, Bersten had publicly sworn he would not get involved with future dance partners. He told US Weekly that he wasn’t in contact with Ren anymore and vowed, “No more showmances for me.” Bersten repeated that promise nearly a year later. “I learned after a few seasons to not mix business with pleasure.”

Bersten Was Linked to Paige VanZant When He Was a Troupe Member in 2016

Bersten found himself in the headlines in 2016 when he was a DWTS troupe member. Professional fighter and model Paige VanZant was partnered with dance pro Mark Ballas, but Ballas suffered an injury and had to sit out during week two. Bersten filled in and a “source” told Entertainment Tonight that Bersten and VanZant “took a liking to one another” during rehearsals.

But if there was something romantic going on, it may have been just a flirtation. VanZant fueled the rumors when she told ET’s Lauren Zima, “A girl does not kiss and tell!” when asked directly about her chemistry with Bersten. But VanZant went on to clarify that she was single and wasn’t interested in dating. “Me and Alan are friends, but right now I’m a little preoccupied with the competition.”

