Is Aldi Open or Closed on Labor Day 2020? What Hours?

Aldi is OPEN on Labor Day (September 7) this year, but the grocery chain has limited hours of operation, with most stores closing by 6 p.m., depending on your location. When it comes Aldi’s holiday schedule, the store’s website states, “All ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Additionally, all ALDI stores will be open limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.”

Aldi typically only closes on the four major holidays stated above; the store generally remains open for half days or regular business hours on every other federal holiday throughout the year. You can find the specific holiday hours for your local store by using the Aldi store locator.

Most Aldi stores are open until 8 or 9 p.m. during regular business hours, although many stores have limited hours on Sundays (and/or extended hours during the holiday shopping season). Keep reading for details on Aldi’s holiday hours of operation:

Aldi Only Closes on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day & Easter Sunday

The German grocery store chain remains open with regular business hours for most minor federal holidays, including Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day and Presidents’ Day. Aldi also stays open with reduced hours on Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day, as well as Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve each year; the store usually closes by 4 p.m. or 6 p.m., depending on holiday and the store’s location.

Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are the only four holidays that the German food chain closes for at the moment, although the Aldi holiday schedule has been known to change through the years (you can read more about that below). Most local chains remain open for limited hours for almost every other federal holiday of the year. You check out the 2020 holiday schedule below:

New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1) – CLOSED

Easter Sunday (Sunday, April 12) – CLOSED

Memorial Day (Monday, May 25) – REDUCED HOURS

Independence Day (Friday, July 3) – REDUCED HOURS

Labor Day (Monday, September 7) – REDUCED HOURS

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26) – CLOSED

Christmas Eve (Thursday, December 24) – REDUCED HOURS

Christmas Day (Friday, December 25) – CLOSED

New Year’s Eve (Thursday, December 31) – REDUCED HOURS

Aldi posted a reminder about the limited holiday hours on the official Aldi USA Facebook page last Friday, September 4. The post, which can be viewed above, reads, “Happy Labor Day! We will have limited store hours on Monday, 9/7. All of our stores will be open from 9AM to 6PM, with select locations having extended hours.” The post also includes a link to help shoppers find a local store nearest them.

Aldi Used to Close For Most Major Federal Holidays Each Year

Aldi used to be closed on nearly all federal holidays, and only recently updated their holiday schedule to remain open on major shopping holiday weekends. The store used to be closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The chain was occasionally open on Memorial Day, but that was at very limited stores, and never in the Midwest.

As a former Aldi employee, one of the perks of working at the store was having so many guaranteed holidays off work, as well as a slew of other benefits offered by the company. However, when the German grocery chain decided to update the holiday hours, they made it worth our while; not only were we given holiday pay to work, employees only worked on a volunteer basis, so we had the option to opt out of work that day (unless nobody volunteer, in which case the general manager would step in pick names out of a hat).