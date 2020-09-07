Is Amazon Delivery Open on Labor Day 2020? Are Services Running?

Labor Day falls on Monday, September 7 this year. In observance of the holiday, many businesses and federal institutions are closed. If you’re waiting for a package from Amazon on the holiday, chances are you’ll be waiting at least an extra day.

Amazon follows the USPS schedule for holidays, which includes Labor Day as a federal holiday. Amazon Delivery Services will not be running on Labor Day 2020. The holiday is considered a shipping holiday for the company.

Delivery schedules will return to normal on Tuesday, September 8, meaning packages should not be too delayed.

Labor Day is a Federal Holiday

Labor Day is one of ten federally recognized holidays nationwide in the United States. On that day, all non-essential federal government offices are closed and federal employees are paid even if they receive the day off.

The holiday celebrates the American Labor force and “is dedicated to the economic and social prosperity of workers,” according to FederalPay.org. “It is celebrated every first Monday of September. It was first recognized as a federal holiday in 1894.

According to History.com, the holiday was first celebrated on September 5, 1882. On that day, 10,000 workers took an unpaid holiday and marched from City Hall to Union Square in New York City. That is now recognized as the first-ever Labor Day parade in United States history.

The parade led to the idea of the holiday catching on across the country, and congress legalized it 12 years later.

Amazon Recently Banned Foreign Plant Sales to the United States

According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon recently banned foreign plant sales to the United States amid the global seed mystery. As of September 3, 2020, foreign sellers would no longer be able to sell plant or seed products, according to the report.

Amazon reportedly updated their rulebook to reflect their policy on plant sales, adding that the importation of seeds into the United States or sale of seeds in the United States by non-United States residents is prohibited by the retailer.

In the months leading up to the policy change, Amazon customers and other people in the United States, Canada and the UK were reported receiving seeds in the mail that they said they did not order. Many of the packages containing seeds were postmarked from China, and Wall Street Journal said they were “often marketed as jewelry, toys or other goods.”

There has been no report on who is sending the packages to consumers, but United States agriculture officials have been working closely with officials in China in efforts to stop the shipments.

Officials in the agriculture industry are worried that the seeds may introduce new, invasive species to parts of the United States. These species could include weeds, pests or diseases that harm the United States agriculture industry.

The USDA had received nearly 20,000 reports of the packages at the time of writing, and they had collected nearly 9,000 of those.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Osama El-Lissy, a deputy administrator for the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, said the seeds contain noxious weeds like dodder and water spinach as well as diseases like pospiviroid and spindle tuber viroid. He said some of the seeds even included pests like an immature wasp and a larval seed beetle.

