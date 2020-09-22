‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalists: Which Acts Are in the 2020 AGT Finale?

America’s Got Talent season 15 is coming to an end, and a new winner will be crowned on Wednesday, September 23. On Tuesday, September 22, the final 10 acts of the season will perform one last time in the hopes of earning America’s votes and emerging victorious.

Ahead of the AGT season 15 finals, get to know the 10 finalist acts:

Cristina Rae

Singer and single mom Cristina Rae has impressed the judges and viewers at home from the start. Her AGT audition earned her Heidi Klum’s golden buzzer, and Rae has continued to grow as a singer and performer every time she steps on stage. When the judges asked Rae why she decided to audition for AGT, she revealed “I need this to change my life. As you can see, I’m a single mom. And I was living in my vehicle while I was pregnant.” Her young son Jeremiah is her motivation to win America’s Got Talent, and he has been an important part of her journey throughout the season.

Daneliya Tuleshova

14-year-old singer Daneliya Tuleshova has gotten progressively stronger as a competitor with each Americas Got Talent performance. On Instagram, Tuleshova promoted her upcoming finals performance, writing, “Dear friends! I just can’t believe that I will perform today on the @agt stage in finals.” As a contestant on AGT, she has amassed quite a large following; Tuleshova currently has 511,000 followers on Instagram.

When Terry Crews announced that Tuleshova would be advancing into the finals of AGT season 15, she broke down in tears on stage, thanking the viewers for voting her through to the finale.

Bello Sisters

The Bello Sisters are an impressive trio of sisters who deliver a jaw-dropping strength and acrobatic act; the three sisters are Loren, Celine, and Joline.

Ahead of the season 15 finals, the Bello Sisters took to Instagram to express their excitement and encourage their fans to vote. In a post, they wrote, “GUYS!!! We’re literally so close to finals! Please don’t forget to VOTE!! And thank you so so much for all your support so far! You guys are amazing and we love you all 🤩 Good Luck to all the amazing contestants.”

Kenadi Dodds

For teen singer Kenadi Dodds’ semifinals performance, she chose to perform “Be A Light” by Thomas Rhett. The performance landed her in the middle of the pack and in need of saving from the voters at home. Luckily, the “Dunkin’ Save” voters voted to send Dodds to the finals and save her from potential elimination.

BAD Salsa

The judges have told BAD Salsa that they are among the best dance acts to ever take the America’s Got Talent stage, and they are the only dance act in the AGT season 15 finals. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, BAD Salsa has had to compete from India, tuning in to the live show each week over video call. Although BAD Salsa was almost eliminated in the semifinals, the judges voted to save them last week, sending them through to the finale.

Prior to competing on AGT, BAD Salsa were the winners of “India’s Got Talent” season 4.

Broken Roots

The musical duo act Broken Roots were not originally supposed to perform in the live shows of AGT season 15 at all, making it all the more impressive that they ended up making it into the finale. Broken Roots was initially eliminated by the judges at the end of the Judge Cuts round of competition; however, after singer Thomas Day had to sit out from the quarterfinals due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, the judges brought back Broken Roots to fill the empty slot.

Broken Roots’ audition for AGT was their first time performing together in-person.

Brandon Leake

Spoken word poet Brandon Leake’s talent is unlike any act America’s Got Talent has had in its competition before, which makes him a frontrunner this season. Leake brings his heart and soul to the stage with each performance and has consistently left the judges speechless. For one performance, he emotionally opened up about his difficult relationship with his father and the time it took to forgive his father and have him in his life.

Alan Silva

Aerialist Alan Silva’s daring act is sure to stand out during the AGT finals. Silva’s brother Alfredo Silva is an AGT alum; Alfredo competed as part of the danger act duo “Deadly Games.”

During his audition, Silva revealed that while he grew up in the circus, he was bullied and told that he should be a clown instead of an aerial artist due to his height. Silva’s wife and two children were present for his audition, watching proudly in the wings – his AGT audition act was the first time his kids had ever seen him perform.

Roberta Battaglia

Roberta Battaglia was new AGT judge Sofia Vergara’s choice for her golden buzzer this season, and Vergara has continued to cheer and support the young singer throughout the competition. Battaglia floored her audience with an audition performance of “Shallow” by Lady Gaga, and while she is only 11 years old, she performs with maturity and confidence beyond her years. Battaglia follows in her father’s footsteps; he is a well-known singer in Vaughn and instilled in her a love of music and singing from a young age. Battaglia’s grandfather and great grandfather are music teachers in Italy.

Archie Williams

America’s Got Talent loves to feature contestants with moving backstories, and Archie Williams’ triumph and resilience through adversity has moved the judges and viewers week after week. Williams, who has been competing this season as a singer, was wrongfully convicted and spent 37 years in prison. He was finally released in 2019.

The New York Times reports that Williams went to Louisiana State Penitentiary after being wrongly convicted of raping and stabbing a Baton Rouge woman. He was sent to prison on December 9, 1982; the man believed to have actually committed the crime for which Williams served time was Stephen Forbes. Forbes, a serial rapist, died in prison in 1996.

New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15 air live on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

