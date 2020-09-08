Amy Schumer Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis: Is It Curable?

Amy Schumer revealed she contracted Lyme disease on September 8. The 39-year-old comedian shared the news with her 10 million followers on Instagram, opening up about how she might’ve had it for years.

Schumer captioned throwback photo herself, “My first ever fishing pole. Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I’m on Doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I’m also taking these herbs from cape cod called Lyme-2. Please comment or text me on my number in my bio. I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it.”

Lyme disease is transmitted to humans from infected blacklegged ticks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is the most common vector-borne disease in America. Typical symptoms include headache, fatigue, fever, and a skin rash known as erythema migrans. However, Lyme disease is completely treatable, when caught in time.

Lyme disease, which is caused by bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi (B burgdorferi), and while not all species of ticks carry this bacteria, some nymph ticks contract it from feeding on small rodents infected with B burgdorferi, as reported by Medline Plus. Infected ticks can then transmit the bacteria to humans.

The drug Schumer is taking, Doxycycline, is one of the top recommended drugs for adults with Lyme disease. Three to four weeks of antibiotic therapy is recommended for successful treatment, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

If Lyme Disease is left untreated, more severe symptoms may arise as the infection can spread to the joints, the heart, and the nervous system. These symptoms include severe headaches, neck stiffness, heart palpitations, inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, and facial palsy.

Can You Drink While Taking Doxycycline for Lyme Disease?



To answer Schumer’s question, drinking while Doxycycline can make the drug less effective if you have liver problems or a history of heavy alcohol use, according to Healthline.com. However, if the patient has neither of these risks, it’s okay to have a drink or two without making the antibiotics less effective.

The Trainwreck star once joked about catching Lyme Disease during an interview with Marie Claire in July 2016. While walking through New York City’s Central Park she joked, “Hope you like Lyme disease!” while searching for a shady spot to chat.

Numerous Celebrities Have Revealed Their Lyme Disease Diagnosis Including Justin Bieber

Schumer, who shares a son with husband Chris Fisher is not the first celebrity to go public with their infection. Justin Bieber revealed his Lyme diagnosis in January, however, the pop star was unsure of how or when he contracted the disease. The 26-year-old opened up his diagnosis on Instagram. He wrote:

While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu-series I’m putting on YouTube shortly… you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.

Other celebrities who’ve gone public with their Lyme disease diagnosis include Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, Avril Lavigne, Shania Twain, and Alec Baldwin.

