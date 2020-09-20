Angela’s Mother’s Cause of Death on 90 Day Fiancé: How Did Glenda Die?

Angela Deem‘s world was turned upside down during last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé after the reality star received the devastating news that her elderly mother was being rushed to the hospital. Just a few hours after Angela and Michael returned home from celebrating their nuptials, Angela’s daughter Skyla called and broke the news that her mother Glenda was unresponsive.

So what happens to Glenda during the Season 5 finale of Happily Ever After? Does Glenda find a way to pull through and recover, or is Angela forced to say goodbye to her mother? Does she make it back to the U.S. in time to see Glenda? Keep reading for spoilers on Episode 15 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

During the emotional finale episode, Angela flies back to Georgia to be with her mother, whose health had been deteriorating for months before Angela left for Nigeria. Although Angela made it back in time to be with Glenda during the final days of her life, her mother sadly died 10 days later, following a long and debilitating battle with cancer. Here’s what you need to know about Glenda’s death:

Glenda Was Too Sick to Fly to Nigeria For Angela’s Wedding

Earlier this season, Angela got emotional while discussing her mother’s ongoing health issues. She expressed her fears about leaving Glenda behind while she flew to Nigeria to marry Michael, and she was devastated that her mother was too sick to attend her wedding. Glenda told Angela to go to Nigeria and to not worry about her health, but Angela continued to worry.

“Mama’s not doing good,” Angela noted during an earlier episode of the show. “She’s got pneumonia, and I’m going very soon to Nigeria to marry Michael. So I need to tell my mom … the most exciting thing for her life is to see me get married, and she can’t be apart of it.”

Although Glenda assured her daughter that she would be okay while she was gone, it was obvious that she was very ill. When a producer asked if Angela was concerned something might happen to Glenda while she was away, Angela broke down crying.

“Is it worth leaving my mom, sick, and she might not be here when I get back?” Angela asked while she buried her face in her hands. “But she tells me to go, because she knows I love him. She puts me before her,” she adds tearfully, before excusing herself and leaving the interview.

Glenda Was Found Unresponsive on Angela’s Wedding Night & Rushed to Intensive Care

On what should have been the happiest day of Angela’s life, the reality star was instead given devastating news – her mother was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital, just a few short hours after Angela and Michael returned home from their wedding.

“Tonight my daughter Skyla called me and all I can understand what she’s saying is Grandma, my mom, is unresponsive and the ambulance is there,” Angela says while fighting back tears in the clip above. “I won’t know no more until Skyla calls me and at this point I can’t get a hold of her so … I don’t know. I don’t know.”

In another clip shared by In Touch Weekly, Angela voices her concern that she won’t make it back to the U.S. in time to see her mother. “It’s driving me crazy, I wish I could leave tonight but I can’t,” Angela says in the promo. “And it’s upsetting to me that I can’t go. So, I’m trying to get a plane to get to the states because we don’t know the condition of my mother and all I know is she can not be there when I get back.”

Glenda Passed Away 10 Days Later After a Long Battle With Cancer

Although Angela was worried that her mother would pass before she made it home, she was able to make it back to Georgia in time to say goodbye. Glenda died 10 days after she returned from Nigeria, so Angela was fortunate enough to spend those final days by her mother’s side. According to Soap Dirt, Glenda passed away after a long battle with cancer and other serious health complications; she was 77 when she died on February 8, 2020.

“Mrs. Glenda Faye Standridge, age 77, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida,” the obituary reads. “Survivors include her daughter Angela Deem and son-in-law, Michael Ilesanmi of Hazelhurst.”

Angela took to Instagram to announce her mother’s death, writing, “We love you moma, But God love you more! Rest in peace mama. We love and will miss you.” She also shared a photo of Glenda’s obituary the following day, while thanking her fans and followers for their condolences.

Several months later, Angela again shared her grief on Instagram following her first Mother’s Day without her beloved mom. She wrote an emotional tribute to Glenda, which reads, “Mother, I need you so much, I wish you were here. However, it comforts me to know that I did everything I could for you. Happy Mother’s Day to you in heaven.”

