Are CVS & Walgreens Open on Labor Day Monday 2020?

Most CVS and Walgreens locations are open for business on Labor Day Monday 2020. However, don’t be surprised if their pharmacies have limited hours today, since they operate on hours that are different from the regular store hours. Like most retail stores, CVS and Walgreens are offering special discounts and sales for the holiday.

CVS Labor Day Store Hours 2020

CVS stores do not have set holiday hours, so they may vary from store to store. When it comes to Labor Day, there are no extended shopping hours, and most stores operate according to their regular business hours. But hours can vary from store to store.

Remember, however, that because of the pandemic, things can vary more than normal. Click here to find a CVS location near you and confirm their hours for Labor Day.

You can see CVS’ weekly ad here.

CVS customers are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, and drive-thru and delivery options are also available if preferred. For more information about how CVS Health is responding to the pandemic, you can visit CVS Health COVID-19 Resource Center.

CVS is also offering COVID-19 testing at some of its drive-through pharmacy locations. These use self-swab tests for individuals who meet CDC guidelines. Patients must register in advance for the test at CVS.com. Patients stay in their cars and are directed to a drive-thru window and are given a test kit, where they’re observed to make sure they use the kit properly. You can learn more about COVID-19 testing at CVS and CVS Minute Clinics here. Lab result turnaround time is generally two to three days, and with most insurance programs, the out-of-pocket cost is $0.

Walgreens Labor Day Store Hours 2020

Walgreens stores are operating regular hours for Labor Day. A representative of Walgreens told Heavy: “Our stores will be operating their regular hours on Labor Day. We’ll have normal weekly promotions.”

Remember that because of the pandemic, hours and operations can vary more than normal due to local regulations. Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Labor Day 2020.

You can see Walgreens’ weekly ad here.

A Walgreens representative also told Heavy that customers can take advantage of flu shots if they visit.

They said: “With flu shots now available at all Walgreens locations, our pharmacy team members are stepping up to provide accessible care to our patients and protect communities from vaccine-preventable illnesses. This is particularly important amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Some Walgreens locations are offering drive-through shopping for safely picking up prescriptions, and select locations are offering COVID-19 testing. Eligible prescriptions are available for free delivery in one to two days. Some Walgreens also offer delivery through Postmates.

Learn more about getting tested for COVID-19 at Walgreens here. With most insurance providers, it’s a no-cost test.

So as you can see, both CVS and Walgreens are open for Labor Day 2020. However, because of the pandemic, hours may vary more than usual and social distancing guidelines and other measures may be in place.

