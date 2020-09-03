Is Armie Hammer Dating Rumer Willis? [PHOTOS]

Armie Hammer photographed spending time with Rumer Willis out in Los Angeles, as first reported by Page Six. The Call Me By Your Name star had his arm around Willis’s waist which has sparked rumors that the two are dating.

Willis, 32, would be the first person Hammer, 34, has been romantically linked to since filing for divorce from Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he was married to for 10 years. The couple has two children together; a daughter Harper Grace, 5, and a son, Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

Hammer and Willis follow each other on Instagram, and the Empire actress commented on his post captioned, “Flying in to the next year like… ” with a double hand up emoji.

Chambers cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. She asked the court for primary physical custody of their children and joint legal custody for her and Hammer, according to People.

Willis manages to keep her relationships private and has not been confirmed to be dating anyone in 2020 or in the past few years. She was rumored to be dating her Dancing With the Stars partner Val Chmerkovskiy after they won ABC’s reality competition show in 2015. In 2018, she romantically linked with Nick Viall, but the former Bachelor star quickly dispelled the rumors. He told ET, “Rumer is one of my best friends. I love her to death, but we are just friends.”

Hammer Has Been Working in Construction While Coronavirus Has Halted Most Major Film Productions



Hammer shared on update with his 1.4 million followers on Instagram on how he’s been spending his time following his divorce and keeping busy while the coronavirus pandemic has shut down the bulk of film production.

Posting a photo of his friend Ashton Ramsey in Joshua Tree National park, he wrote, “This one of my best friends, Ashton. For the last 2 months or so I have lived with Ashton, worked construction with Ashton, and hiked with Ashton every day. He has been such a good friend (and boss) and has been the most supportive friend anyone could ever ask for. Today might be my birthday, but I just wanna say thank you to @ashtonramsey and say I love you dude.”

As for Willis, she’s spent much of quarantine with her family in Idaho, which included parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who divorced in 2010. Willis’s sister Scout explained on the Dopey podcast as to why their father’s wife, Emma Hemming Willis, with whom he shares two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

“My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be [six] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f**king with hypothermic needles that she found. So she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.”

“My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor,” Scout continued. “So my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters. It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute. They’re both such nerdy, adorable, ’90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in L.A. It’s been pretty cute.”

Hammer & Chambers Shared Joint Statements After Announce Their Divorce

Both Hammer and Chambers shared a matching statement when they announced they were separating on July 10. Sharing a throwback photo of the couple, Hammer wrote:

Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents.

It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.

