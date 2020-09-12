Hallmark’s ‘At Home in Mitford’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is airing an encore of a 2017 favorite on Saturday, September 12, 2020 called At Home in Mtiford. The movie stars Cameron Mathison and Andie MacDowell. Read on to learn all about the cast in the Hallmark film, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “With a case of writer’s block, a children’s author escapes to small town Mitford for a change of scenery. She soon finds the heart and soul of the southern town in a priest as they work together to care for a young boy who’s lost his family. With heartbreak in their pasts, each must find the courage and faith to grab an unexpected chance at true love.”

‘At Home in Mitford’ Was Filmed in Canada

At Home in Mitford was filmed in British Columbia, Canada from June 12 to June 30, 2017, according to IMDb.

Kerry from I’ve Seen It on Hallmark reported in 2017 that some of the bookstore scenes at “The Bookery” were filmed at Book n Bean, a used bookstore and coffeehouse. The proprietor told her that Falling for Vermont also filmed at the bookstore too.

On her day off during filming, MacDowell was photographed shopping in Vancouver for groceries, Daily Hive reported.

Meet The Cast for ‘At Home in Mitford’

Andie MacDowell stars as Cynthia Coppersmith. MacDowell has a long line of impressive credits to her name, including starring in Four Weddings and a Funeral, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. She also starred in Bad Girls with Drew Barrymore, and starred alongside Bill Murray in the classic Groundhog Day. Her many other credits include Green Card (another Golden Globe nomination), Multiplicity with Michael Keaton, Michael with John Travolta, Sex Lies and Videotape (her first Golden Globe nomination), The End of Violence, The Player, Short Cuts, Unstrung Heroes, St. Elmo’s Fire, Only the Brave, Magic Mike XXL, Mighty Fine, The Last Laugh, and more. She’s also starred on Hallmark’s Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove series and At Home in Mitford. Other TV credits include Jane By Design, and an Emmy nomination for Dinner with Friends.

Cameron Mathison stars as Tim Kavanaugh. He’s starred in a number of movies on Hallmark, including Love of Course, A Summer to Remember, Very Very Valentine, Murder She Baked, and more. Mathison is co-anchor of Entertainment Tonight, was a correspondent for Good Morning America and Extra, and co-hosted the 35th Emmy Awards. His many credits on Hallmark include A Christmas to Remember, At Home in Mitford, Holidaze, The Christmas Ornament, Window Wonderland, Along Came a Nanny, and more. His credits also include Any Mother’s Son, See Jane Date, Dancing with the Stars, JAG, Castle, CSI, 54, Washed Up, All My Children (for which he received Emmy nominations), and more.

Nicholas Holmes stars as Dooley. His credits include Home Before Dark (Young Frank), Batwoman (Young Johnny), Project Blue Book (Joel Hynek), Unspeakable, Cold Pursuit, Christmas Pen Pals, Bates Motel (Young Norman), The Shack, and more.

Sarah Edmondson stars in the movie. She launched her career with the CBC teen soap Edgemont. Her parents are both therapists and brought her to political marches as a child, according to IMDB. She met two of her best friends while working on Edgemont: Grace Park and Kristin Kreuk. She has a long list of credits to her name, including: Salvation (Nora), Wedding of Dreams, Minecraft Miniseries (River: voice), At Home in Mitford (Marge), Wedding March 2, The Cannon, Geronimo Stilton (Thea, voice), The Little Prince (The Rose, voice), The Whispers, When Calls the Heart (Mrs. Brewster), Max Steel (Sydney, voice), Continuum, Inhumans, Seduced by Lies, Psych (Gina), Fringe, Hostile Makeover, Killer Hair, What Color is Love?, Class of the Titans (Atlanta, voice), Transformers: Cybertron (Lori, voice), Edgemont (Steve “Stephanie”), Out of Order (Fertility Nurse), Stargate SG-1, Vampire High, Revenge, and more.

David Lewis stars in the movie. His credits include Mystery 101, All Joking Aside, Get Shorty, Glory Days, Web of Dreams, The InBetween, Unspeakable (Lawrence Hartley), Morning Show Mysteries, The Good Doctor, The Magicians, How It Ends, Rogue, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce (Mitchell), Dirk Gently’s (Agent Weedle), Motive (Gavin Saunders), The Switch, Zoo, A Christmas Detour, Parked, The Goodbye Girl, Evangeline, White Collar Poet, Harper’s Island (Richard Allen), The L Word, Falcon Beach, and much more.

Ken Tremblett stars as Jack Emery. He’s known for many shows and movies, including Unleashing Mr. Darcy, Prison Break, Christmas in the Air, The Man in the High Castle, Brain on Fire, Summer of Dreams, Pretty Little Addict, Autumn Dreams, The Whispers, Rush, When Calls the Heart, Almost Human, Supernatural, Kyle XY, The Outer Limits, and much more.

Peter Hanlon stars as Russel Jacks. His credits include The Man in the High Castle, Get Shorty, Signed Sealed and Delivered, Garage Sale Mysteries, Alcatraz, The Killing, Fringe, The L Word (Preston Gavin), Smallville, The 4400, So Weird, Millennium, The X-Files, The Sentinel, MacGyver, Homicide, and more.

Here are some more photos from the movie.

