Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset in Georgia

Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, the real name of rapper Cardi B, has filed for divorce from Kiari Kendrell Cephus, Offset’s real name, in Fulton County, Georgia. Neither rapper has made a statement about the filing, which was made on September 15. The couple lives in Atlanta, Georgia. A hearing in the case will be heard on November 4.

The divorce filing was first tweeted by attorney and author Adrienne Lawrence.

The couple began dating in 2017 with Offset proposing publicly in October of that year. Secretly, the couple married in September 2017. The 2020 divorce filing comes just shy of the couple’s third wedding anniversary. In April 2018, Cardi B announced she was pregnant with the couple’s first child. Their daughter, Kulture, was born on July 10 2018. It was widely reported in December 2018 that the couple split up after Cardi B accused Offset of cheating on her. The pair eventually reconciled.

Offset Has Been Absent From Cardi B’s Instagram Page Since July 11

Cardi B’s last Instagram activity came on September 14 when she posted a thank you video to The Sugar Factory for sending her a basket of candy. Offset posted a selfie and a video promoting a performance by Chance the Rapper on the same day.

The last time Cardi B posted a photo of the couple together was on July 10, at their daughter’s birthday party. Cardi B also posted a video while referring to Offset as her “baby” in the caption. In another video showing Offset dancing, Cardi B wrote that he had been “possessed” by Michael Jackson.

The couple was pictured out to dinner in Los Angeles on August 11.

Offset Posted About His Love for Cardi B’s Work Ethic & Creativity Prior to the August Release of ‘WAP’

Cardi B – WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion [Official Music Video]

On August 7, Offset posted a photo of Cardi B on his Instagram page around the time of the release of her hit song “WAP.” Offset wrote in the caption, “So proud of my wife. She works so hard and her creativity and mind is out this world. LUCKIEST n**** ever.”

At the time of writing, “WAP” had dethroned BTS’ “Dynamite,” to begin a fourth week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs. Cardi B’s last three week run at the top of the charts came with her breakout 2017 song, “Bodak Yellow.” “WAP” is also at the top of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

In the September 2020 Issues of Elle Magazine, Cardi B Said There Was a Lot of ‘Drama’ in Her Relationship With Offset but Also ‘Love,’ ‘Passion’ & ‘Trust’

In an interview in the September 2020 issue of Elle Magazine, Cardi B said that there was a “lot of drama” in her marriage to Offset. The former Love & Hip-Hop star said, “I don’t really like talking about love much, but I feel like I have to do it, just because I want people to know a little bit. There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt.”

Cardi B went on to say that despite the issues where was “love,” “passion” and “trust” in their relationship. The rapper added that she felt as though people were so interested in her relationship details that she should put the information in her songs to people would pay to hear the details.

