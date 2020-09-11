Companies Cut Ties With ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Over ‘Bullying’

Things have gotten heated on social media this week over Big Brother after several contestants were seen on the live feeds mocking and laughing at Ian Terry’s autism. One of those houseguests was Nicole Franzel, who is actually quite close to Terry in the house.

After calling out her behavior and drawing it the attention of several companies she has partnership deals with, Franzel has lost quite a few sponsors over the incident.

The Companies Who Cut Ties With Franzel

After fans brought the incident to the attention of Franzel’s partnership companies, several of them said they cut ties with her.

Olay responded, “Thank you so much for bringing this to our attention. We no longer have a business relationship with this person and have no plans for future work together. We have zero-tolerance for bullying and we do not support the behavior displayed by this person.”

And Chateau Ste. Michelle wrote, “Thank you for your message. Our connection with Nicole Franzel was made prior to her joining the current show. We took immediate action to review, and have thus decided to end our collaboration now and in the future. We do not condone discrimination or bullying of any kind.”

“Thanks for informing us. And thanks for taking a social stand against cyberbullying. While we sponsored her podcast earlier this year, we don’t plan on doing so in the future,” wrote Betabrand

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The behavior shown does not exemplify our brand values and our core mission. We worked with Nicole earlier for a one-time partnership and we have no plans to work with her in the future,” wrote Burst Oral Care.

Additionally, Syncy’s Legacy Twitter account has posted screengrabs of companies Princess Polly Boutique, BlanQuil, EyeBuyDirect, Love Book, and 310 Nutrition saying they will not be working with Franzel in the future.

This Is Not the First Time Big Brother Contestants Have Faced Real-World Consequences For Their Behavior on the Show

The most egregious example of Big Brother houseguests losing real-life opportunities comes from season 15, which featured several houseguests making racist jokes and using racial slurs in the house. Gina-Marie Zimmerman and Aaryn Gries faced serious backlash when they were evicted from the house, with Zimmerman being fired from East Coast USA Pageant and Gries being dropped from a modeling agency because of their behavior.

Since then, production has tried to crack down on this kind of behavior, launching an investigation into houseguests’ possibly use of the N-word in season 21 (CBS declared that unfounded) and putting houseguests in racial bias and sexual harassment training before they enter the house.

Several ‘Big Brother’ Alums Have Expressed Outrage Over The Cast Mocking Terry

Terry’s Big Brother 14 castmate Jodi Rollins wrote on Twitter, “Not cool. I love Ian. He opened up about being on the spectrum and this is what he gets!?” Rollins also retweeted a fan who thought maybe production stepped in and said something to Donato and Franzel because the two women were later heard talking about “forgetting” that Terry is autistic and trying to be more understanding of him.

Donato’s own father and fellow BB alum “Evel” Dick Donato called his daughter’s behavior “disappointing,” especially after she already receive a warning in the Diary Room about talking about Terry’s autism.

Dani already got a heads up in the DR over saying Ian was using is autism for strategy. Then she's part of this…

Disappointing _________

And fellow all-star Kaysar Ridha wrote on Twitter, “People on the spectrum are some of the best our society has to offer. I’m mortified by the actions of these Big Brother houseguests. Before leaving I reminded Ian to never let anyone laugh at him. Ever. Period.”

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

