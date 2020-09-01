Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus’ Possible New Boyfriend & Dating History

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus hinted she’s dating a new man. It would be her first relationship since splitting from ex-boyfriend John Rodriguez in August 2019.

According to OK!, DeJesus tweeted in January 2020, “My new bae low key lit but let me keep this to myself.”

She continued to spark rumors there was a new beau in her life when she flirted with ex Dre Diddy in July 2020, as noted by In Touch Weekly. Diddy appeared on Teen Mom 2 in 2017, sharing a tense moment with ex Luis Hernandez when he showed up to DeJesus’ baby shower for Stella, the daughter she shares with Hernandez. At the time, DeJesus was single and wasn’t dating either man.

DeJesus and Diddy have continued to date on and off over the years, but the mother-of-two teased fans in July when she shared pictures of him on social media. “I can’t believe I went on a date last night instead of staying home watching 90 Day Fiancé,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, In Touch Weekly wrote. “LMAO, if you know me, you know I cancel all plans when it comes to that show.”

Either way, DeJesus has not confirmed if she has a new boyfriend.

DeJesus Broke Up with Rodriguez In A Text Message

Initially smitten with Rodriguez, things between the former couple soon started to fizzle–even before their “baecation” to the Dominican Republic. She confirmed their breakup after they both unfollowed each other on social media and rumors started to swirl.

“To be perfectly frank, I did not plan on addressing my personal life and what was going on in it whatsoever publicly at this time,” DeJesus, 26, told Us Weekly last summer. “I decided it was best to take matters into my own hands and just address the truth head-on.”

“I realized I wasn’t happy, had too much on my plate and needed to stay focused on all the things going on in my life including my kids, my new spa, filming Teen Mom 2, my other job and my family,” she said. “At the end of the day, I truly feel bad about what went down with John and me, as he really is a great, sweet, amazing man.”

DeJesus denied cheating allegations, saying she wasn’t ready to start a new relationship and that the distance between them–Rodriguez lives in New York and DeJesus calls Florida home–played a factor.

DeJesus Hooked Up With Luis Hernandez in November 2019

After her breakup with Rodriquez, DeJesus briefly hooked up with ex Luis Hernandez, the father of her 3-year-old daughter, Stella. Hernandez has been absent for most of Stella’s life, with DeJesus claiming she can count on her hands how many times he has seen his daughter.

With a plan to confront Hernandez about being a bad father, DeJesus crashed a party where Hernandez was working. The meeting ultimately turned into a one-night stand, with DeJesus later hinting Hernandez gave her a sexually transmitted infection. The scenario will likely play out on Teen Mom 2, with the reality star saying Season 10 will be a “sh** show” during an interview with Hollywood Life.

They were able to put aside their differences, and Hernandez attended Stella’s third birthday party in July 2020.

DeJesus Dated Kailyn Lowry’s Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin

For a brief time, there was a Teen Mom crossover when DeJesus dated Javi Marroquin, who was married to Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry. The two share a child together, 6-year-old son Lincoln Marroquin. The connection ignited a feud between Lowry and DeJesus that has lasted longer than Marroquin and DeJesus’ ill-fated relationship.

The former couple broke up in January 2018 after DeJesus said Marroquin disapproved of her plans to get plastic surgery. He also wanted to move fast in their relationship and was ready to propose after months of dating. This was another long-distance for DeJesus, with Marroquin living in Deleware. Neither wanted to change their living situation to make things work.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” she told Blasting News, according to In Touch Weekly. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck … because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer, and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now, and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she said. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

Marroquin moved on with fiancée Lauren Comeau. They share son Eli, 20 months. Marroquin has faced his own scandal, where he was accused of cheating on Comeau while she was pregnant, People wrote.

DeJesus Is On Rocky Ground With Her Oldest Daughters Father, Devoin Austin

The first relationship Teen Mom fans saw DeJesus in was with Devoin Austin, the father of her oldest daughter, Nova. Austin missed a lot of Nova’s early life, but came back in the picture when Stella was born. In fact, he started coming around so much that Austin helped fill the paternal role abandoned by Hernandez and he even helped the DeJesus family take care of the girls after DeJesus underwent plastic surgery.

Things had been going well–until Austin got tipsy while watching Nova at the pool. Nothing bad happened but DeJesus was concerned, saying Nova doesn’t know how to swim. “I had two drinks while watching my child and it hit me terribly,” he tweeted in April 2019. “So I was tipsy when she came to pick up nova. I’m the worst father ever y’all.”

“But hey I’m still doing my part financially. It’s just a lockout for me rn. And yes this happened seven days before the reunion,” he added, according to Starcasm. “Yet ALL we talked about the ENTIRE reunion was about me being a ‘alcoholic’ lol. None of the good I’ve done. So I know my success ain’t in Teen Mom’s plans. And in other words y’all. It’s gon be al-thef**k-right.”

In a September 2019 interview with OK!, DeJesus said she was “still mad” about the drunken incident. “So far as him coming around when I’m around, I’m okay with that. But we don’t really speak when he comes around, he just hangs out with the girls and that’s it,” she said. “I am grateful because he does treat Stella like his own, so that’s always a good thing.”

