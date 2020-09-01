Briana DeJesus Says She Got an STD from Ex-Boyfriend Luis

Teen Mom 2 returns on September 1 with its season 10 premiere. In the trailer teasing what’s to come in season 10, Briana DeJesus makes an attention-grabbing declaration that she thinks her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Luis Hernandez gave her an STD.

The official synopsis for the season premiere episode reads, “Briana, frustrated by Luis’ absence, tracks him down at a nightclub. After a major fight with her mom, things get even worse for Jade at Kloie’s birthday party. Jeremy starts drama with Corey, putting Leah in the middle.” Based on the episode description and inside information obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, that encounter is when Briana and Luis ended up having unprotected sex, which she worried could have caused her to contract an STD.

Hernandez is the father of DeJesus’s daughter Stella.

DeJesus & Hernandez Had Unprotected Sex After a Night Out at a Club

An inside source told The Ashleys Reality Roundup that, “Back in October, MTV was with Briana when she and her friend went to the club one night. They went because Luis was DJing. The cameras were rolling when she and Luis went to talk outside and then Bri left in an Uber with him and they went home together.”

The source said that Briana and Luis ended up having sex after leaving the club, and Teen Mom 2 production was filming when Briana told a friend all the juicy details about the encounter. They said, “They filmed Briana the next day having a very graphic conversation with her friend about the hookup, and how they didn’t use any protection. Briana was worried that she may have contracted something from that encounter. She says on-camera that she’s going to go get tested.”

In an Instagram story, DeJesus seemed to call out Hernandez. While she did not refer to him by name, she did reveal, “If you f**ked my bald baby daddy in the last two years– go get checked cause he got the clap!” The source reported that MTV also captured the moment when DeJesus got a call that she had contracted something and needed to go on antibiotics; the whole situation is expected to unfold on Teen Mom 2 for viewers to watch.

DeJesus Said That Filming Season 10 of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Was ‘Difficult’ For Her

Ahead of the season 10 premiere, DeJesus took to Instagram to promote the show and offer a disclaimer about her storyline as a star on the reality series. Addressing her fans and followers, she wrote, “guys, filming this season was difficult for me so please be understanding and patience as you watch my story unfold. I may do a live after the show airs to answer any questions you guys may have! Thanks again for all the love and support!”

eh. idk. i guess a little bit of both????? https://t.co/LauQPUnKKt — Briana Dejesus (@xobrianadej) August 30, 2020

On Twitter, one fan asked DeJesus whether or not season 10 was a good one for her. In response, she wrote, “eh. idk. i guess a little bit of both?????”

In another tweet, posted in May 2020, DeJesus lamented the upcoming season, stating, “This season will be trash for me. I cannot take it. Ready for everything to be over with…I’m praying it won’t even air but whatever, it’s out of my hands now anyway.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.

