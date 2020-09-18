WATCH: Britney Spears Sparks New Concern With Bizarre Video

Is Britney Spears OK? It’s a question followers of the Free Britney movement are vying to know after the star posted a new, bizarre video via Instagram on September 17.

The movement started to gain momentum in July after fans started to discover the “Oops I Did It Again” singer has been under a court-controlled conservatorship since 2008.

Spears wore a red tube top and black shorts while she did a walking handstand. When she finished, she stood upright but faced away from the camera. Some fans weren’t convinced the person wasn’t even Spears, while others said it was a sign, claiming Spears was sending a message that her world is upside down.

“Seeing the world upside down is waaaaay better,” she wrote as the caption. After being up for less than 24 hours, the post garnered more than 1.6 million views and sparked over 8,600 comments.

Some of the top comments came from fellow celebrities like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and makeup mogul Jeffree Star. “Get it mawwww,” Snooki wrote. “We love you, always remember that,” Star added.

Aside from a few jokes about the strength of Spears’ tube top, most of the people in the comment section were dubious that it was even really Spears in the video. “This is not Britney, but nice try,” one person wrote. “Kinda thinking this isn’t her,” another added.

NBA dancer Hannah Cormier wrote, “Can we just let her see the world?????”

Spears Writes She Is Trying To Find What Makes Her Happy

While some people are worried that Spears needs help and is sending cryptic messages through social media, the star has never claimed that she was being held against her will.

The day before her handstand post, she shared a message about what makes her happy.

Ask yourself today … am I truly happy ??? What makes you happy … coffee ☕️ early in the morning ??? Dancing for hours ??? Making lots of plans for the day then canceling 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️??? Whatever it is …. I am trying to find more ways to give myself more self-love ….. and feeling confident in my divine feminine body !!! I experience so much joy and passion ….. and always try to find ways I can demonstrate that to you all !!! I hope you are also finding ways to find joy and happiness … GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! Ps last pic is original 😉 !!!

Spears Doesn’t Want To Perform Anymore

In the latest development of her conservatorship case, Spears revealed she doesn’t want to perform anymore. That also means she won’t be receiving an influx of cash. Currently, her father Jamie Spears is Spears’ sole conservator, but he’s asking that Andrew Wallet be appointed co-conservator.

Spears, however, does not want Wallet in charge because she can’t pay him. “To this date, Britney has not resumed performing and has stated that she does not desire to do so at this time,” the court documents say, according to ET Online. They added Wallet is “uniquely unsuitable” to be a co-conservator.

Spears is seeking to have more autonomy and wants “to work with a corporate fiduciary who can offer both a physical office and a team of independent financial professionals rather than a single individual, hand-picked by her father, who is a complete stranger to her,” the documents read.

